Political Linda Lê (Leeds, UK)

(Version française ci-après)

With Linda Lê’s Cronos (2010) as the selection for the One Book, One WiF initiative, this panel aims to investigate Linda Lê as a “engagé” writer – politically and otherwise. Unlike figures like Simone de Beauvoir and Annie Ernaux, Lê did not publish op-eds, did not take part in demonstrations, etc. However, she criticized some systems; in this regard, Cronos can be read as the representation of past dictatorial societies and as a manual to identify the signs of a dictatorship in the making.

We invite papers on this rarely addressed aspect of Linda Lê’s work (preferably but not only Cronos) within this conference’s framework of Legacies and Genealogies.

Please send a title, a 300-word abstract, and a short bio, in French or in English to Michèle Bacholle (bachollem@easternct.edu) by September 29, 2026. Please indicate the title of the panel in the subject box.

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Français :

Dans le cadre de l’initiative « One Book, One WiF » consacrée à Cronos (2010) de Linda Lê, ce panel se propose d’examiner la figure de Linda Lê en tant qu’écrivain « engagé » – sur le plan politique ou autre. Contrairement à des personnalités telles que Simone de Beauvoir et Annie Ernaux, Linda Lê n’a pas publié de tribunes ni participé à des manifestations. Elle a toutefois critiqué certains systèmes ; à cet égard, Cronos peut être lu comme une représentation de sociétés dictatoriales passées et comme un manuel permettant d’identifier les signes d’une dictature qui s’installe.

Nous invitons les chercheur.e.s à proposer des communications portant sur cet aspect rarement abordé de l’œuvre de Linda Lê (en privilégiant Cronos, sans toutefois s’y limiter), en résonance avec la thématique de la conférence : « Legacies and Genealogies ».

Veuillez envoyer un titre, un résumé de 300 mots et une courte biographie (le tout en français ou en anglais) à Michèle Bacholle (bachollem@easternct.edu) avant le 29 septembre 2026. Merci d'indiquer le titre du panel dans l'objet du courriel.