Face à la guerre / War Zones (revue Transtext(e)s Transcultures 跨文本跨文化)

(English version below)

Pour ses vingt ans un numéro spécial de la revue Transtext(e)s Transcultures 跨文本跨文化, sera dédié aux discours et aux représentations de la guerre dans les textes écrits et dans les productions artistiques. Nous proposons de travailler cette vaste thématique à partir de perspectives transculturelles multiples afin de dégager des approches, des poétiques et des écritures qui font face à la guerre et à ses différentes déclinaisons. Le but est d’étudier comment différents textes et productions culturelles s’inspirent et témoignent de la guerre, mais également comment ces représentations contribuent à forger des discours et des imaginaires autour de la guerre. Une approche pourrait aborder la manière dont l’imaginaire autour de la guerre s’infiltre et entre en dialogue avec des disciplines artistiques et les discours politiques. On peut citer notamment le « militainment » qui décrit l’imbrication de l’imaginaire de la guerre et de la culture populaire (jeu video, le cinéma), ou encore l’emploi du lexique militaire dans le discours politique autour des questions de société telles l’immigration et le terrorisme. Également important pour une revue d’études transculturelles dont les contenus au cours des années se sont successivement penchés sur les questions décoloniales, de genre et environnementales, serait d’aborder l’héritage colonial présent dans les tensions géopolitiques, l’impact de la guerre sur le vivant et l’environnement et les thématiques autour du genre.

Nous invitons des contributions qui abordent toutes formes de représentation et de textes issues des cultures visuelles, du cinéma, de la télévision, des arts vivants, des arts plastiques, de la littérature, de la presse et/ou du discours journalistique.

Les articles peuvent être rédigés en anglais, en français ou en chinois.

Les contributions peuvent notamment porter sur les thèmes suivants :

· L’impact sur le vivant et l’environnement.

· Militainment : discours autour de la guerre et du militarisme, représentations de la guerre dans la culture populaire, notamment les jeux vidéo.

· « White Wars [Guerres blanches/de Blancs] » : la guerre en Europe (la guerre « entre les blancs »), les guerres du « Sud » - héritage du colonialisme/impérialisme.

· Les guerres « internes » : où le lexique et vocabulaire militaires se transforment en action militaire (ICE aux Etats-Unis), War on Terror, War on Drugs.

· La guerre genrée : impact et conséquences de la guerre sur les identités et les relations genrées, discours et représentations genrées de la guerre (masculinisme et figure du soldat-héros, images et photographies de femmes « victimes », figures de femmes combattantes/guerrières), violences sexuelles, attaques contre les populations LGTBQ+.

· Guerre et technologie/technique (IA, nouvelles technologies)

· Les guerres à venir (récits d’anticipation, tensions géopolitiques)

Les propositions de communication de 300 mots maximum avec titre sont à envoyer avant le 15 septembre 2026, à transtextestranscultures@gmail.com

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English:

The twentieth-anniversary issue of the journal Transtext(e)s Transcultures will focus on the discourses and representations of war in written texts and artistic works. Multiple transcultural approaches are encouraged to explore this vast subject in order to uncover approaches, poetics and writings that address war and its different manifestations. The aim of the issue is to study how texts and cultural works are inspired by and bear witness to war, as well as how these representations contribute to the forging of discourses and imaginaries focussed on war. A possible approach could be to investigate how the imaginaries of war infiltrate and imbricate with artistic disciplines/artforms and political discourse. Such is the case of “Militainment”, the imbrication of the imaginary of war and popular culture (video games, cinema), and of the use of military language and terminology in political discourse relating to social issues such as immigration or terrorism (“the war on terror”). Equally important to a journal that has over the years published numerous articles by contributors working on decolonial studies, gender studies and ecology, will be to address representations of the colonial legacies present in current Global South conflicts, the impact of war on the environment and questions of gender and war.

We invite contributions on all forms of representation and texts: visual cultures, film, television, performing arts, visual arts, literature, and journalism.

Contributions may be written in French, English or Chinese.

Topics may cover the following:

- The environmental impact of war.

- Militainment: war discourse and representations of war in popular culture.

- “White Wars”: wars in Europe (between whites), wars in the South – legacy of colonialism and imperialism.

- “Internal” wars: where military terms and rhetoric materialise into military action (ICE in the USA, the War on Terror, the War on Drugs).

- Gendered war: impact of war on gender relations, gendered discourses and representations of war (masculinism, imagery and photographs of women as “victims”, women-warriors/fighters), sexual violence, attacks against LGBTQ+ communities.

- War and technology (AI, new technology).

- Wars to come (science-fiction, geopolitical tensions).

Abstracts of no more than 300 words are to be sent to transtextestranscultures@gmail.com by 15 September 2026.

Bibliographie/Bibliography

Birkenstein, Jeff, Anna Froula, and Karen Randell, ed. Reframing 9/11: Film, Popular Culture and the “War on Terror”. London: Bloomsbury Academic, 2010.

Chamayou, Grégoire. Drone Theory, London: Penguin, 2015.

Giroux, Henry A. "War on terror: The militarising of public space and culture in the United States." Third Text 18.4 (2004): 211-221. doi:10.1080/0952882042000229827.

Helphand, Kenneth I. Defiant Gardens: Making Gardens in Wartime. San Antonio: Trinity University Press, 2006, 9.

McNeill, John Robert, and Corinna R. Unger, eds. Environmental histories of the Cold War. Cambridge University Press, 2010.

Mirrlees, Tanner. "Militainment for future warfare." Routledge Handbook of the Future of Warfare. Routledge, 2023. 74-84.

Stahl, Roger. Militainment, Inc.: War, media, and popular culture. Routledge, 2009.

Viveiros de Castro, Eduardo et Déborah Danowski, “Humans and Terrans in the Gaia War,” in A World of Many Worlds, ed. Marisol de la Cadena and Mario Blaser. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2018, 172–204.