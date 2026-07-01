Dire la maternité, écrire la non-maternité dans les littératures francophones : expériences, représentations et discours (Romanica Silesiana, numéro 33 (1/2028))

Appel à contributions pour le numéro 33 (1/2028) de la revue Romanica Silesiana

« Dire la maternité, écrire la non-maternité dans les littératures francophones : expériences, représentations et discours »

Français

Longtemps associée à une expérience considérée comme naturelle, universelle et constitutive de l’identité féminine, la maternité fait aujourd’hui l’objet de réévaluations critiques dans les études littéraires, les études féministes et les maternal studies. Les notions de matrescence, de subjectivité maternelle et d’expérience maternelle ont contribué à déplacer le regard des représentations normatives de la mère vers l’expérience complexe du devenir-mère, envisagée dans ses dimensions corporelles, psychiques, affectives, relationnelles et sociopolitiques.

Dans les littératures francophones, la maternité apparaît comme un lieu privilégié d’exploration des transformations du sujet, des rapports au corps, à la sexualité, à l’enfant, au partenaire et au monde social. Les expériences de la grossesse, de l’accouchement et du post-partum côtoient celles de l’ambivalence maternelle, de la vulnérabilité psychique, du refus de la maternité, de l’infertilité ou du deuil périnatal. De plus en plus nombreuses, les œuvres consacrées à ces expériences interrogent les normes culturelles et les imaginaires attachés à la maternité tout en renouvelant les formes narratives et les langages qui permettent de les dire.

Pour ce numéro thématique de Romanica Silesiana (no 1/2028), nous proposons d’explorer les représentations de la maternité et de la non-maternité dans les littératures francophones, en accordant une attention particulière aux expériences du devenir-mère, aux relations qui se nouent autour de la maternité ainsi qu’aux formes esthétiques mobilisées pour les représenter.

Axes thématiques possibles (liste non exhaustive) :

Les propositions de contribution, ouvertes à différents champs disciplinaires et approches méthodologiques, pourront notamment s’inscrire dans les axes suivants :

• matrescence, devenir-mère, subjectivité maternelle et transformations identitaires ;

• représentations de la grossesse, de l’accouchement et du post-partum ;

• corps maternel, transformations corporelles, image de soi et expériences somatiques de la maternité ;

• santé mentale maternelle : vulnérabilité, ambivalence, charge mentale, épuisement et dépression post-partum ;

• relations mère-enfant ;

• relations entre maternité, conjugalité, parentalité et dynamiques de couple ;

• sexualité maternelle, désir, plaisir et représentations du corps maternel sexué ;

• tensions entre maternité, autonomie et accomplissement personnel ;

• injonctions sociales, culturelles et politiques liées à la maternité ;

• refus de la maternité et choix de la non-maternité ;

• alternatives aux modèles parentaux dominants ;

• infertilité, stérilité et parcours de procréation ;

• interruption volontaire de grossesse et représentations de l’avortement ;

• perte de grossesse, mort périnatale et deuil reproductif ;

• maternité, care et éthique de la relation ;

• figures maternelles dans l’autobiographie, l’autofiction et les écritures de soi ;

• voix maternelles, prise de parole et témoignage ;

• poétiques, langages, formes narratives et représentations littéraires de la maternité et de la non-maternité ;

• approches féministes, intersectionnelles, psychanalytiques, décoloniales ou écocritiques de la maternité et de la non-maternité.

Les propositions de contribution en français ou en anglais comprenant un résumé d’environ 300 mots (avec une courte notice bio-bibliographique) sont à envoyer jusqu’au 30 septembre 2026 à l’adresse : agnieszka.loska@us.edu.pl

Pour le protocole de rédaction, veuillez consulter le site web de la revue :

https://journals.us.edu.pl/index.php/RS/about/submissions

Dates importantes :

30 septembre 2026 : envoi de propositions (résumé et notice bio-bibliographique)

15 octobre 2026 : notification d’acceptation

31 janvier 2027 : envoi des articles complets

Avril 2027 : retour des évaluations en double aveugle

Juin 2027 : remise des articles dans leur version définitive

Juin 2028 : publication en ligne sur le site de Romanica Silesiana

Au nom de la rédaction de Romanica Silesiana :

Agnieszka Loska, éditrice

Faculté des Sciences humaines

Institut d’Études littéraires

Université de Silésie à Katowice (Pologne)

English

Call for papers for Romanica Silesiana, issue 33 (1/2028)

“Speaking Motherhood, Writing Non-Motherhood in Francophone Literatures: Experiences, Representations and Discourses”

Long associated with an experience perceived as natural, universal, and constitutive of female identity, motherhood has recently become the subject of critical re-evaluation in literary studies, feminist studies, and maternal studies. The notions of matrescence, maternal subjectivity, and maternal experience have shifted attention from normative representations of the mother toward the complex experience of becoming a mother, understood in its bodily, psychological, affective, relational, and socio-political dimensions.

In Francophone literatures, motherhood has emerged as a privileged site for exploring transformations of the self and changing relationships to the body, sexuality, the child, the partner, and the social world. Experiences of pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period coexist with narratives of maternal ambivalence, psychological vulnerability, refusal of motherhood, infertility, and perinatal grief. Increasingly numerous literary works devoted to these experiences challenge cultural norms and imaginaries surrounding motherhood while simultaneously renewing the narrative forms and languages through which such experiences may be expressed.

For this thematic issue of Romanica Silesiana (Vol. 33, No. 1/2028), we invite contributions exploring representations of motherhood and non-motherhood in Francophone literatures, with particular attention to experiences of becoming a mother, the relationships shaped by motherhood, and the aesthetic forms through which these experiences are represented.

Possible thematic areas (non-exhaustive)

Contributions from various disciplinary backgrounds and methodological approaches are welcome and may address, among others, the following topics:

• matrescence, becoming a mother, maternal subjectivity, and identity transformations;

• representations of pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period;

• the maternal body, bodily transformations, self-image, and somatic experiences of motherhood;

• maternal mental health: vulnerability, ambivalence, mental load, exhaustion, and postpartum depression;

• mother–child relationships;

• motherhood, conjugality, parenthood, and couple dynamics;

• maternal sexuality, desire, pleasure, and representations of the sexualized maternal body;

• tensions between motherhood, autonomy, and personal fulfilment;

• social, cultural, and political injunctions related to motherhood;

• refusal of motherhood and the choice of non-motherhood;

• alternatives to dominant models of parenthood;

• infertility, sterility, and reproductive journeys;

• voluntary termination of pregnancy and literary representations of abortion;

• pregnancy loss, perinatal death, and reproductive grief;

• motherhood, care, and the ethics of relationality;

• maternal figures in autobiography, autofiction, and life writing;

• maternal voices, testimony, and forms of self-expression;

• poetics, language, narrative forms, and literary representations of motherhood and non-motherhood;

• feminist, intersectional, psychoanalytic, decolonial, and ecocritical approaches to motherhood and non-motherhood.

Proposals in French or English, including an abstract of approximately 300 words and a short biographical note, should be sent by 30 September 2026 to: agnieszka.loska@us.edu.pl

For stylesheet details, please visit:

https://journals.us.edu.pl/index.php/RS/about/submissions

Important dates:

30 September 2026: submission of proposals (abstract and short biographical note);

15 October 2026: notification of acceptance;

31 January 2027: submission of full articles;

April 2027: completion of double-blind peer review;

June 2027: submission of revised and final versions of articles;

June 2028: online publication of the issue on the Romanica Silesiana website.

On behalf of the Editorial Board of Romanica Silesiana:

Agnieszka Loska, Editor

Faculty of Humanities

Institute of Literary Studies

University of Silesia in Katowice (Poland)