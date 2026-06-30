Centenaire René Despestre, hommage à Richard Wright (Moulin d'Andé, France)

L’écrivain afro-caribéen René Depestre et l’auteur afro-américain Richard

Wright (1908-1960) ont été parmi les tout premiers hôtes accueillis au Moulin

d’Andé, dans l’Eure, à l’invitation de Suzanne Lipinska (1928-2022). En

l’honneur du centenaire de René Depestre et de la visite marquante de

Richard Wright au Moulin d’Andé en 1956, nous souhaitons rendre un double

hommage à ces écrivains éminents, figures emblématiques tant du mouvement

de la négritude que du genre du roman de protestation.

C’est dans la campagne idyllique au bord de la Seine qu’un large éventail

de romanciers, de poètes et de critiques se réunissait autrefois pour

discuter de J. S. Alexis. Ce rassemblement s’est rapidement élargi pour

inclure une multitude d’artistes, d’intellectuels et de journalistes postcoloniaux,

anti-impérialistes et antiracistes. En collaboration avec l’association

« Les Amis du Moulin d’Andé », nous invitons les universitaires

et chercheurs.euses, les lecteurs.rices et le grand public à rendre hommage

à cette rencontre historique en son coeur même : le Moulin d’Andé.

*

Afro-Caribbean writer René Depestre and African American author Richard

Wright (1908-1960) were among the earliest guests to be welcomed at Moulin

d’Andé in Eure, following an invitation from Suzanne Lipinska (1928-2022).

In honor of René Depestre’s centenary and Richard Wright’s significant visit

to Moulin d’Andé in 1956, we seek to offer a dual homage to these distinguished

writers, both emblematic figures of the négritude movement and the

protest novel genre.

Nestled in the idyllic countryside by the River Seine, a broad and diverse array

of novelists, poets, and critics once discussed J S Alexis. This gathering

soon blossomed to include a multitude of postcolonial and anti-imperialist,

anti-racist artists, intellectuals, and journalists. In collaboration with the

Association “Les Amis du Moulin d’Andé”, we extend an invitation to scholars

and researchers, readers, and the broader public to honor this historic

meeting at its very heart: the Moulin d’Andé.

—

VENDREDI 3 JUILLET

12h00 Lunch dans le jardin

12h45 Introduction au colloque par Kathleen GYSSELS

« Deux écrivains majeurs passés par le Moulin d’Andé : René Depestre et

Richard Wright sous la houlette de Suzanne Lipinska »

« CENTENAIRE RENÉ DEPESTRE »

Modération par Anne SCHNEIDER

13h00 Sara DEL ROSSI, Alessia VIGNOLI, U Ca Foscari/ U de Varsovie

« René Depestre, entre poétique et politique. Pour une approche

interdisciplinaire de l’humanisme solaire »

13h30 Kathleen GYSSELS, Université d’Antwerp

« Sur l’hospitalité : Blacks and Jews in Literary Conversation »

14h00 Kaiama L. GLOVER, Université de Yale

« René Depestre et le temps des futurs passés »

Pause

“HOMMAGE À WRIGHT / TRIBUTE TO WRIGHT”

Modération par Kathleen GYSSELS

15h00 Chloé MAUREL, Paris Sorbonne

« Ralph Bunche, premier diplomate afro-américain à l’ONU »

15h30 Benjamen WALKER, Independent scholar and broadcast on the Cold War, New York

“New research and unearthed archival audio related to Entretiens avec Richard

Wright, a series of radio programs that aired on RTF in the fall of 1960. “

Pause

16h30 Florian BOUSQUET, U de Lyon 3

« “Les distraire par des images verbales saisissantes” : adaptations illustrées

de Black Boy de Richard Wright » / ““To Divert Them with Vivid Word Pictures”:

Pictorial Adaptations of Richard Wright’s Black Boy”

17h00 Hervé SANSON, U Mannheim

« Albert Memmi en dialogue avec Richard Wright »

19h00 « « Lead me to the Rock », Wright et Depestre ; racines musicales et parcours

poétiques » Poèmes récités et lus par Jihane HADOUCHI, Kathleen Gyssels et

Florian BOUSQUET, accompagnés par Guillaume HAZEBROUCK au piano

“Lead me to the rock” (R. Wright) Poetry by Wright and Depestre, accompanied

on the piano by Guillaume HAZEBROUCK, reading by Kathleen GYSSELS, Florian

BOUSQUET and Jihane HADOUCHI

20h00 Dîner / dinner at the Theater

—

SAMEDI 4 JUILLET

11h00 Cinéma : Documentaire de Sara MALDOROR generously permitted by her daughter:

“Depestre au Moulin”: Interview by K GYSSELS conducted at Depestre’s Home,

November 2nd and 9, 202). Sarah MALDOROR, documentary René DEPESTRE.

(durée 1 h)

12h00 Extraits du double entretien (GYSSELS avec DEPESTRE à la Villa Hadriana, Nov. 2025)

12h30 Repas dans le Jardin / Light lunch in the gardens

17h00 Visite de la maison de Richard WRIGHT / Visit Ailly where Wright spent his last

years, travelling back and forth (Andé, Paris, Ailly)

Permissions Illustrations Livre d’Or, Moulin d’Andé and Archives Gyssels.