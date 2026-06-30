Centenaire René Despestre, hommage à Richard Wright (Moulin d'Andé, France)
L’écrivain afro-caribéen René Depestre et l’auteur afro-américain Richard
Wright (1908-1960) ont été parmi les tout premiers hôtes accueillis au Moulin
d’Andé, dans l’Eure, à l’invitation de Suzanne Lipinska (1928-2022). En
l’honneur du centenaire de René Depestre et de la visite marquante de
Richard Wright au Moulin d’Andé en 1956, nous souhaitons rendre un double
hommage à ces écrivains éminents, figures emblématiques tant du mouvement
de la négritude que du genre du roman de protestation.
C’est dans la campagne idyllique au bord de la Seine qu’un large éventail
de romanciers, de poètes et de critiques se réunissait autrefois pour
discuter de J. S. Alexis. Ce rassemblement s’est rapidement élargi pour
inclure une multitude d’artistes, d’intellectuels et de journalistes postcoloniaux,
anti-impérialistes et antiracistes. En collaboration avec l’association
« Les Amis du Moulin d’Andé », nous invitons les universitaires
et chercheurs.euses, les lecteurs.rices et le grand public à rendre hommage
à cette rencontre historique en son coeur même : le Moulin d’Andé.
*
Afro-Caribbean writer René Depestre and African American author Richard
Wright (1908-1960) were among the earliest guests to be welcomed at Moulin
d’Andé in Eure, following an invitation from Suzanne Lipinska (1928-2022).
In honor of René Depestre’s centenary and Richard Wright’s significant visit
to Moulin d’Andé in 1956, we seek to offer a dual homage to these distinguished
writers, both emblematic figures of the négritude movement and the
protest novel genre.
Nestled in the idyllic countryside by the River Seine, a broad and diverse array
of novelists, poets, and critics once discussed J S Alexis. This gathering
soon blossomed to include a multitude of postcolonial and anti-imperialist,
anti-racist artists, intellectuals, and journalists. In collaboration with the
Association “Les Amis du Moulin d’Andé”, we extend an invitation to scholars
and researchers, readers, and the broader public to honor this historic
meeting at its very heart: the Moulin d’Andé.
—
VENDREDI 3 JUILLET
12h00 Lunch dans le jardin
12h45 Introduction au colloque par Kathleen GYSSELS
« Deux écrivains majeurs passés par le Moulin d’Andé : René Depestre et
Richard Wright sous la houlette de Suzanne Lipinska »
« CENTENAIRE RENÉ DEPESTRE »
Modération par Anne SCHNEIDER
13h00 Sara DEL ROSSI, Alessia VIGNOLI, U Ca Foscari/ U de Varsovie
« René Depestre, entre poétique et politique. Pour une approche
interdisciplinaire de l’humanisme solaire »
13h30 Kathleen GYSSELS, Université d’Antwerp
« Sur l’hospitalité : Blacks and Jews in Literary Conversation »
14h00 Kaiama L. GLOVER, Université de Yale
« René Depestre et le temps des futurs passés »
Pause
“HOMMAGE À WRIGHT / TRIBUTE TO WRIGHT”
Modération par Kathleen GYSSELS
15h00 Chloé MAUREL, Paris Sorbonne
« Ralph Bunche, premier diplomate afro-américain à l’ONU »
15h30 Benjamen WALKER, Independent scholar and broadcast on the Cold War, New York
“New research and unearthed archival audio related to Entretiens avec Richard
Wright, a series of radio programs that aired on RTF in the fall of 1960. “
Pause
16h30 Florian BOUSQUET, U de Lyon 3
« “Les distraire par des images verbales saisissantes” : adaptations illustrées
de Black Boy de Richard Wright » / ““To Divert Them with Vivid Word Pictures”:
Pictorial Adaptations of Richard Wright’s Black Boy”
17h00 Hervé SANSON, U Mannheim
« Albert Memmi en dialogue avec Richard Wright »
19h00 « « Lead me to the Rock », Wright et Depestre ; racines musicales et parcours
poétiques » Poèmes récités et lus par Jihane HADOUCHI, Kathleen Gyssels et
Florian BOUSQUET, accompagnés par Guillaume HAZEBROUCK au piano
“Lead me to the rock” (R. Wright) Poetry by Wright and Depestre, accompanied
on the piano by Guillaume HAZEBROUCK, reading by Kathleen GYSSELS, Florian
BOUSQUET and Jihane HADOUCHI
20h00 Dîner / dinner at the Theater
—
SAMEDI 4 JUILLET
11h00 Cinéma : Documentaire de Sara MALDOROR generously permitted by her daughter:
“Depestre au Moulin”: Interview by K GYSSELS conducted at Depestre’s Home,
November 2nd and 9, 202). Sarah MALDOROR, documentary René DEPESTRE.
(durée 1 h)
12h00 Extraits du double entretien (GYSSELS avec DEPESTRE à la Villa Hadriana, Nov. 2025)
12h30 Repas dans le Jardin / Light lunch in the gardens
17h00 Visite de la maison de Richard WRIGHT / Visit Ailly where Wright spent his last
years, travelling back and forth (Andé, Paris, Ailly)
Permissions Illustrations Livre d’Or, Moulin d’Andé and Archives Gyssels.