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Événements & colloques
New Perspectives on the Romantic Media Concept (Besançon, France)

New Perspectives on the Romantic Media Concept (Besançon, France)

Publié le par Marc Escola (Source : Pauline Hortolland)

International Conference 3-4 September 2026

Université Marie et Louis Pasteur (Besançon, France) 

New Perspectives on the Romantic Media Concept

Programme : 

Thursday 3 September 2026 - Grand Salon (18 rue Chifflet)

8.30-9.00: Registration / Coffee

9.00-10.30: Panel 1: Mediation and Technologies of Connection

  • Amy Wilcockson (Queen Mary University of London): Information and the Romantic Biography
  • Mary Fairclough (University of York): William Hazlitt’s ‘The Letter-Bell’ and Romantic Mediation
  • Gargi Binju (University of Regensburg): Hard Copies: Stone, Clay, and the Materiality of Information in the Romantic Era

10.30-11.00: Coffee break

11am-12pm: Keynote 

Brecht de Groote (Ghent University): This Trumpery Whirligig World: The Romantic Concept of Mediation

12.00-14.00: Lunch Break 

14.00-15.00: Panel 2: The Poet’s Voice and Romantic Communication: Percy B. Shelley

  • Matthew Sangster (University of Glasgow): ‘Mr Wordsworth is never interrupted’: The Romantic Poet as Medium and Counter-Medium
  • Ralf Haekel (University of Leipzig): ‘trumpet of a prophesy’ – Percy Bysshe Shelley’s Ode to the West Wind as media theory

15.00-16.00: Panel 3: Media and Intellectual Property 

  • Deven Parker (University of Glasgow): Romantic Media and the Origins of Intellectual Property
  • Paul Hamann-Rose (University of Passau): Material Mediations: Anna Seward’s Marginalia Poems and Romantic Media Regimes

 

16.00-16.30: Coffee break

16.30-17.30: Panel 4: Revelations of the Printed Page 

  • Zoë Van Cauwenberg (Boston College/ Ghent University): Of Reliques, Lays, and Legends: Irish Women Writers and the Mediation of History in the Romantic Period
  • Brandon Hurst (University of Connecticut): Reading the Mind in Print: Leigh Hunt’s Remediation of Paradise Lost in Imagination and Fancy

 

End of the first day

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Friday 4 September 2026 - Grand Salon (18 rue Chifflet)

8.30-9.00: Registration / Coffee 

9.00-10.30: Panel 5: Translation and Remediation in the Periodicals

  • Rebekka Rohleder (Europa-Universität Flensburg): The Translated Engraving: Mary Shelley’s ‘The False Rhyme’ in Austria and Germany 
  • Pauline Hortolland (Université Marie et Louis Pasteur): ‘Pray part them from the Cobbetts’: Shelley’s Transmedial Poetics and the News
  • Lars Brødholt (University of Oslo): ‘The Dawning of the Fine Arts’ - The Construction of Romanticism in Norwegian Newspapers, 1819–1820

10.30-11.00: Coffee break

11.00-12.00: Panel 6: Performance and Interactivity

  • Angela Esterhammer (University of Toronto): Truth, Fiction, and Spirit in the Periodical Performances of the 1820s
  • Jérôme Chemin (Université Bourgogne – Europe): Lecturing as mediation in the Romantic Era: the example of Humphry Davy and Samuel Taylor Coleridge

12.00-14.00: Lunch Break 

 

End of the conference