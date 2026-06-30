New Perspectives on the Romantic Media Concept (Besançon, France)

International Conference 3-4 September 2026

Université Marie et Louis Pasteur (Besançon, France)

New Perspectives on the Romantic Media Concept

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Programme :

Thursday 3 September 2026 - Grand Salon (18 rue Chifflet)

8.30-9.00: Registration / Coffee

9.00-10.30: Panel 1: Mediation and Technologies of Connection

Amy Wilcockson (Queen Mary University of London): Information and the Romantic Biography

Mary Fairclough (University of York): William Hazlitt’s ‘The Letter-Bell’ and Romantic Mediation

Gargi Binju (University of Regensburg): Hard Copies: Stone, Clay, and the Materiality of Information in the Romantic Era

10.30-11.00: Coffee break

11am-12pm: Keynote

Brecht de Groote (Ghent University): This Trumpery Whirligig World: The Romantic Concept of Mediation

12.00-14.00: Lunch Break

14.00-15.00: Panel 2: The Poet’s Voice and Romantic Communication: Percy B. Shelley

Matthew Sangster (University of Glasgow): ‘Mr Wordsworth is never interrupted’: The Romantic Poet as Medium and Counter-Medium

Ralf Haekel (University of Leipzig): ‘trumpet of a prophesy’ – Percy Bysshe Shelley’s Ode to the West Wind as media theory

15.00-16.00: Panel 3: Media and Intellectual Property

Deven Parker (University of Glasgow): Romantic Media and the Origins of Intellectual Property

Paul Hamann-Rose (University of Passau): Material Mediations: Anna Seward’s Marginalia Poems and Romantic Media Regimes

16.00-16.30: Coffee break

16.30-17.30: Panel 4: Revelations of the Printed Page

Zoë Van Cauwenberg (Boston College/ Ghent University): Of Reliques, Lays, and Legends: Irish Women Writers and the Mediation of History in the Romantic Period

Brandon Hurst (University of Connecticut): Reading the Mind in Print: Leigh Hunt’s Remediation of Paradise Lost in Imagination and Fancy

End of the first day

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Friday 4 September 2026 - Grand Salon (18 rue Chifflet)

8.30-9.00: Registration / Coffee

9.00-10.30: Panel 5: Translation and Remediation in the Periodicals

Rebekka Rohleder (Europa-Universität Flensburg): The Translated Engraving: Mary Shelley’s ‘The False Rhyme’ in Austria and Germany

Pauline Hortolland (Université Marie et Louis Pasteur): ‘Pray part them from the Cobbetts’: Shelley’s Transmedial Poetics and the News

Lars Brødholt (University of Oslo): ‘The Dawning of the Fine Arts’ - The Construction of Romanticism in Norwegian Newspapers, 1819–1820

10.30-11.00: Coffee break

11.00-12.00: Panel 6: Performance and Interactivity

Angela Esterhammer (University of Toronto): Truth, Fiction, and Spirit in the Periodical Performances of the 1820s

Jérôme Chemin (Université Bourgogne – Europe): Lecturing as mediation in the Romantic Era: the example of Humphry Davy and Samuel Taylor Coleridge

12.00-14.00: Lunch Break

End of the conference