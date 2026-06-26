Estelle Doudet (ed), Theatre in Early Modern Switzerland (1450–1650)

L’histoire du théâtre suisse constitue un champ de recherche particulièrement complexe, façonné par la diversité linguistique, religieuse et socio-culturelle qui caractérise depuis longtemps les territoires helvétiques. Le « long XVIᵉ siècle » en représente une phase décisive : de 1450 à 1650, les arts de la scène s’implantèrent et prospérèrent dans l’ensemble des territoires actuels de la Suisse, de Zurich et Berne à Genève, Neuchâtel et Lausanne, ainsi que dans les régions centrales.

Cependant, malgré la vitalité de ces cultures théâtrales, marquées par de fortes spécificités régionales et des liens étroits avec le reste de l’Europe, ce domaine de recherche demeure encore insuffisamment exploré. À travers dix études croisées dues à des spécialistes de premier plan, ce volume en accès libre propose la première analyse d’ensemble des arts du spectacle en Suisse pendant ce temps d’émergence et de développement, rétablissant leur place spécifique dans l’histoire plus large du théâtre occidental.

Ouvrage proposé en libre accès au téléchargement…

Estelle DOUDET, full professor at the University of Lausanne, specializes in French-speaking literature from the fourteenth to the sixteenth centuries. Her research focuses on occasional literature, public eloquence and the performing arts. She leads international projects funded by the SNSF, such as ‘Medialiterature’ and ‘Capturing the Present’.

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Contents/Sommaire

Contents

List of Figures

Mapping a Multifaceted Historical Landscape (Estelle Doudet)

Part I Historians and Historiographical Narratives in the Twentieth Century

Paul Aebischer. Historian and Archaeologist of Medieval Theatre in French-speaking Switzerland (Alain Corbellari)

Oskar Eberle. Research on Medieval and Early Modern Swiss Theatre History in Politically Difficult Times (Heidy Greco-Kaufmann)

Part II Exploring Comparisons and Connections: Approaches to a Multilingual Landscape

Deadly Illness in Bern and Neuchâtel. Functions of a Shared Allegory in Krankheit der Messe and Maladie de Chrestienté (Carlotta Posth)

Cultural Transfers in Sixteenth-century Vaud, Neuchâtel and Geneva Theatrical Productions (Estelle Doudet)

Part III Performing Identities on Catholic and Reformed Stages

Jakob Gretser S.J., Two of His Plays and His Sympathies for the Swiss Catholic Cause (Clemens Schlip)

Confessional Aspects in Saint Plays of Sarnen and Zug between 1600 and 1630 (Elke Huwiler)

A Protestant Martyr Play from Zurich, Never Staged nor Printed: Christoph Murer’s Ecclesia Edessanea (Cora Dietl)

Genevan ‘Patriotic’ Theatre: The Case of the Trage-comédie de l’Escalade (1605?) (Charlotte Bouteille)

Part IV School Drama. A Swiss Specificity?

Schuldrama in Sixteenth-century Switzerland? The Presence and Absence of Terence in Swiss Reformed School Ordinances (Glenn Ehrstine)

The Apostilles of Tragédie nouvelle appelée Pompée and their Poetic, Political and Historicizing Implications (Gudrun Kristinsdottir-Urfalino)

References

Notes on Contributors

Index of Names

Index of Cited Works

Index of Places