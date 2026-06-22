Assistant Professor of French (Amherst College, Massachusets)

Assistant Professor of French

The Amherst College Department of French invites applications for a full-time, tenure-track position at the rank of assistant professor with a focus on twentieth- and twenty-first century French literature, culture, and media, starting on July 1, 2027.

We welcome candidates who share our department's commitment to interdisciplinary thinking and whose scholarship in twentieth- and twenty-first century metropolitan French literature, culture, and media engages with the major intellectual, cultural, philosophical, and/or artistic currents of the period. Secondary areas of expertise (with evidence of research or teaching) in environmental humanities, medical humanities, digital humanities, and/or the intersection of the humanities and the sciences are especially desirable.

Candidates must show evidence of active research, teaching excellence, native or near-native fluency in French, and professional-level proficiency in English. The successful candidate will also demonstrate an outstanding record of teaching third- and fourth-semester courses in the language sequence (the equivalent of FREN-205 and FREN-207 in our curriculum). The teaching load is two courses per semester, in addition to advising senior honors theses. The successful candidate will be expected to participate in the life of the department and the college. Candidates must have a Ph.D. degree (or equivalent) in hand by the start of the appointment.

Applications received by September 1, 2026, will be given full consideration. Review of applications will continue until the position is filled.

The expected salary range for this job opportunity is $90,000 to $125,000. The salary offered will vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to relevant education, training, and experience, tenure status, and other nondiscriminatory business considerations. Amherst College is pleased to provide a comprehensive, highly competitive benefits package that meets the needs of staff and faculty and their families. Click here for benefits information.

Candidates are asked to submit electronically to https://apply.interfolio.com/188484 an application letter of no more than two single-spaced pages, addressed to “Professor Laure Katsaros, Chair, Department of French,” describing how their research interests and teaching experience and philosophy speak to the job description; a current curriculum vitae; the names of three referees whom the applicant will ask to provide letters of recommendation; a writing sample of no more than twenty-five double-spaced pages; and the titles and descriptions of three advanced-level literature and culture courses the candidate would offer (not exceeding 150 words per course). Candidates should ask referees to upload letters of recommendation by August 31, 2026. The application letter and curriculum vitae must be in English; the letters of recommendation, writing sample, and brief course descriptions may be either in English or in French. First-round interviews will be held via Zoom. Questions and inquiries may be addressed to our Departmental Coordinator Matthew Maxwell (mmaxwell@amherst.edu) or to Professor Laure Katsaros (lakatsaros@amherst.edu).

About Amherst

As a leading liberal arts institution, Amherst College values a wide range of backgrounds and experiences among its students, faculty, administration, and staff, recognizing that this enhances the educational experience and campus culture. Amherst is committed to cultivating a vibrant and welcoming community. The successful candidate will demonstrate the ways in which they bring value to and will work towards supporting our campus community. Learn more here.

Statement of Nondiscrimination

Amherst College does not discriminate in admission, employment, or administration of its programs and activities on the basis of race, national or ethnic origin, color, religion, sex or gender (including pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender expression, and gender identity), age, disability, genetic information, military service, or any other characteristic or class protected under applicable federal, state or local law. Amherst College complies with all state and federal laws that prohibit discrimination, including Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, Title IX, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Equal Pay Act, and the Age Discrimination in Employment Act. Inquiries should be addressed to the chief equity and inclusion officer, Amherst College, P.O. Box 5000, Amherst, MA 01002-5000. More information about Amherst College for prospective candidates is available here: https://www.amherst.edu/academiclife/provost_dean_faculty/faculty_hiring/for-candidates