Mémoires du livre / Studies in Book Culture, n° 17-1 : "Perspectives récentes dans les études sur le livre" / "Recent Perspectives in Book Studies" (dir. Anthony Glinoer)
Mémoires du livre / Studies in Book Culture, vol. 17, no. 1, printemps 2026
« Perspectives récentes dans les études sur le livre » / "Recent Perspectives in Book Studies"
sous la direction d'Anthony Glinoer (Université de Sherbrooke)
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Perspectives récentes dans les études sur le livre
Anthony Glinoer
Recent Perspectives in Book Studies
Anthony Glinoer
Bibliography for All: G. Thomas Tanselle’s Descriptive Bibliography, Charlottesville: The Bibliographical Society of the University of Virginia, 2020 / La bibliographie pour toutes et tous : Descriptive Bibliography de G. Thomas Tanselle, Charlottesville: The Bibliographical Society of the University of Virginia, 2020
Ruth-Ellen St. Onge
Pearson, David, Books as History: The Importance of Books Beyond Their Texts, London: British Library, 2011. Book Ownership in Stuart England, Oxford: Oxford University Press, 2021
Geoffrey Robert Little
Riffaud, Alain, Une archéologie du livre français moderne, préface d’Isabelle Pantin, dessins de Paul Désiles, Genève : Droz, 2011 / Riffaud, Alain, Une archéologie du livre français moderne, Preface by Isabelle Pantin, Illustrations by Paul Désiles, Geneva: Droz, 2011
Nicholas Dion
Imaginaires du livre dans la première modernité en France : Turnovsky, Geoffrey, The Literary Market, Philadelphia: University of Pennsylvania Press, 2010, et Reading Typographically, Stanford University Press 2024 / Imaginaries of the Book in Early Modern France: Turnovsky, Geoffrey, The Literary Market, Philadelphia: University of Pennsylvania Press, 2010, and Reading Typographically, Stanford University Press 2024
Anthony Glinoer
Printing Change, Changing Print: Macleod, Kirsten, American Little Magazines of the Fin de Siècle: Art, Protest, and Cultural Transformation, Toronto: University of Toronto Press, 2018 / Imprimer le changement, changer l’imprimerie : Macleod, Kirsten, American Little Magazines of the Fin de Siècle: Art, Protest, and Cultural Transformation, Toronto: University of Toronto Press, 2018
Jay Ritchie
Tremblay, Tony, The Fiddlehead Moment: Pioneering an Alternative Canadian Modernism in New Brunswick, Montreal and Kingston: McGill-Queen’s University Press, 2019
Eli MacLaren
Letourneux, Matthieu, Fictions à la chaîne, Paris, Seuil, 2017
Marie-Pier Luneau
Nishikawa, Kinohi, Street Players, University of Chicago Press, 2018
Philippe Néméh-Nombré
À l’ère de la littérature conglomérée : Sinykin, Dan, Big Fiction. How Conglomeration Changed the Publishing Industry and American Literature, New York : Columbia University Press, 2023 / In the Era of Conglomerated Literature: Sinykin, Dan, Big Fiction. How Conglomeration Changed the Publishing Industry and American Literature, New York : Columbia University Press, 2023
Karol’Ann Boivin et Julien Lefort-Favreau
Childress, Clayton, Under the Cover: The Creation, Production, and Reception of a Novel, Princeton: Princeton University Press, 2017
Corinna Norrick-Rühl
Nel, Philip, Was the Cat in the Hat Black? The Hidden Racism of Children’s Literature and the Need for Diverse Books, Oxford University Press, 2017
Sophie Heywood
Thompson, John B., Merchants of Culture: The Publishing Business in the Twenty-First Century, Cambridge: Polity, 2010
Laura B. McGrath
Suivre le mot à la trace : Track Changes de M. G. Kirschenbaum, Harvard : Harvard University Press, 2016 / Tracking the Word: Track Changes by M. G. Kirschenbaum, Harvard: Harvard University Press, 2016
Margot Mellet