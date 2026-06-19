Traduire entre centre et périphérie : l’Europe littéraire en guerre (1939–1945) (Programme ERC TranslAtWar, Nantes)

Colloque Jeunes Chercheurs TranslAtwar

Traduire entre centre et périphérie : l’Europe littéraire en guerre (1939–1945)

11-12 mars 2027, Nantes Université (France)

Le colloque « Traduire entre centre et périphérie : l’Europe littéraire en guerre (1939–1945) », organisé dans le cadre du programme de recherches ERC TranslAtWar (https://www.translatwar-erc.eu/), s’intéresse aux manières dont, à cette période, la traduction et la circulation des textes aident à mieux comprendre les relations et les mouvements littéraires, que ce soit au niveau national, européen mais aussi transnational.

Des recherches récentes ont fait apparaître l’influence des grands événements historiques sur l’évolution des centres et des périphéries en littérature au niveau mondial – c’est le cas, par exemple, de l’ouvrage collectif Centres et périphéries de la littérature mondiale (dir. Amaury Dehoux, 2018) ou des travaux de Pascale Casanova (La République mondiale des lettres, 1999). Si l’on s’intéresse plus précisément à la dynamique des langues et à la traduction littéraire, les recherches de Marija Zlatnar Moe, Tanja Žigon et Tamara Mikolič Južnič (Center and Periphery, Power Relations in the World of Translation, 2000) démontrent également que les rapports entre langues centrales et périphériques peuvent évoluer selon le contexte et leur place dans le système mondial (cf. également Franco Moretti, 2000), tout comme les échanges littéraires transnationaux (Sapiro, 2018). En 2021, la revue Romanica Wratislaviensia (Wrocław) explore également ce thème dans « Périphéries - Centres - Traduction » (n°68, dir. Elżbieta Skibińska, Natalia Paprocka et Regina Solová).

Qu’en est-il de ces rapports au niveau européen pendant la période de grands bouleversements que représente la Seconde Guerre mondiale ? Dans les pays occupés, par exemple, on peut observer que la littérature de l’Occupant s’est parfois imposée de force dans la littérature nationale, notamment par la mise en place de politiques de traduction. À cette époque, le lien ou, au contraire, la fracture entre les notions de centre et de périphérie, peuvent s’observer à différents niveaux : linguistique (les langues « mineures », généralement moins répandues, au regard d’ensembles linguistiques plus larges), géographique (les « centres littéraires » par rapport aux aires plus périphériques) ou encore économique (genres littéraires « populaires » et lectorats restreints).

Cette question peut elle-même être étudiée au croisement de différents champs, notamment politique, culturel, littéraire et linguistique. En France, par exemple, l’Occupant a mis en place des mesures visant à donner une place centrale à la langue et la littérature allemande, ce qui a fait de la traduction littéraire un enjeu politique de taille, et du traducteur un acteur central dans les échanges littéraires nationaux et transnationaux. En Pologne, en revanche, l’Occupant allemand n’a absolument pas tenté d’imposer sa culture, signe de son profond mépris envers le monde slave. Ce colloque tentera de définir plus précisément, via le prisme de la traduction, en quoi la période de la Seconde Guerre mondiale représente une période de rupture (ou de continuité) dans l’histoire de la circulation des textes littéraires en Europe et dans l’évolution des liens entre langues et littératures centrales et périphériques à cette période.

Les communications pourront s’inscrire dans les thématiques suivantes (liste non exhaustive) :

Axe 1 : Les enjeux politiques de la traduction

Le premier axe propose d’aborder et de situer la traduction littéraire dans sa dimension politique : en considérant l’acte de traduire comme un geste politique – que ce soit en s’opposant à l’idéologie de l’Occupant, en la renforçant ou en essayant d’occuper un terrain « neutre » entre collaboration et résistance – la traduction, comme Christopher Rundle et Kate Sturge le suggèrent dans Translation Under Fascism (2010), peut être considérée comme une partie intégrante de l’Histoire. En s’intéressant aux différents systèmes et appareils de censure ainsi qu’aux cultures de clandestinité dans les différents pays européens impliqués dans la Seconde Guerre mondiale, les propositions liées à cet axe pourront aborder les rapports entre langues et littératures centrales et périphériques – y compris les langues et littératures régionales et minoritaires – en s’interrogeant sur la manière dont la politique culturelle de l’Occupant a pu influencer la circulation nationale et transnationale des textes. Dans ce cadre, les cas de traductions réalisées en exil ou dans la clandestinité, analysées comme outils de propagande, pourront également contribuer à cette thématique.

Axe 2 : Les acteurs de la traduction et leurs traces dans les archives

Cet axe propose d’étudier les traces que les parcours individuels de traducteurs ainsi que d’autres acteurs du champ littéraire impliqués dans la production, la distribution et la réception des traductions littéraires publiées pendant la Seconde Guerre mondiale, ont laissées dans les archives. On s’intéressera plus particulièrement aux archives des maisons d’édition, au(x) rôle(s) des femmes traductrices et à leur (in)visibilité dans le champ littéraire. En se penchant sur des documents personnels, comme des mémoires, des journaux intimes, des correspondances, des manuscrits et tout autre document relatif au témoignage littéraire, cet axe propose une exploration des vies cachées des traducteurs – comme acteurs marginalisés, ou bien comme figures centrales – et questionne ainsi la manière dont l’archive contribue à renégocier la place des traducteurs et traductrices qui ont marqué l’histoire littéraire.

Axe 3 : Réception et discours sur la traduction

Un troisième axe considèrera les discours autour de la traduction durant la Seconde Guerre mondiale en Europe, qu’elle soit abordée en tant que pratique ou objet de réflexion. Il pourra s’agir d’études de cas particuliers autour de traductions marquantes, mais également de témoignages de traducteurs permettant de mesurer, par exemple, l’influence que le contexte politique a pu exercer sur leur pratique. La traduction littéraire pourra également être reliée aux discours médiatiques et institutionnels de l’époque – que ce soit dans les périodiques ou les documents officiels – afin de mieux comprendre comment celle-ci était présentée au public. On pourra ainsi s’intéresser à la réception des traductions, notamment dans les pays occupés, mais également à l’impact de ces discours sur le lecteur, et plus particulièrement sur sa perception de la littérature et de la langue de l’Occupant, des pays alliés et/ou ennemis.

Axe 4 : « Big Translation History » : Nouvelles méthodes de recherche de traductions littéraires

Il semble enfin pertinent de s’intéresser à la sauvegarde, à la patrimonialisation et à l’analyse quantitative des données en Sciences Humaines. En traduction, la base de données du programme TSOcc (https://tsocc.huma-num.fr) avait déjà proposé un recensement des traductions littéraires publiées sous l’Occupation (1940-44) en France et en Belgique. Les pistes de recherches liées aux humanités numériques et à l’histoire numérique de la traduction nous permettront de nous pencher sur les apports d’une approche quantitative – comme Diana Roig-Sanz et Laura Fólica (2018) le proposent – et de s’interroger sur la manière dont les outils numériques peuvent être utilisés non seulement dans la constitution de corpus massifs (« Big Data »), mais également dans l’exploration et l’analyse de données, notamment à des fins statistiques. Ainsi, cet axe permettra d’évaluer la dimension théorique des humanités numériques et leurs applications dans le domaine des traductions littéraires.



Modalités de soumission des propositions :

Ce colloque s’adresse aux jeunes chercheurs (doctorants et post-doctorants) en littérature comparée, en littérature européenne, en traduction et traductologie, en histoire et sociologie de la période concernée. Chaque communication durera 20-25 minutes, et sera suivie d’un temps d’échange et de questions. Les propositions d’intervention (250 à 400 mots), accompagnées d’une courte présentation bio-bibliographique, sont attendues pour le 30 septembre 2026. Elles devront comporter le titre de l’intervention ainsi qu’une problématique générale, un cadre théorique et une méthodologie. Elles sont à adresser par e-mail à l’adresse suivante : translatwar.phd@gmail.com

Les propositions et communications pourront être présentées en français et en anglais.

Elles seront examinées par le comité scientifique du colloque qui donnera sa réponse fin décembre 2026.

Langues de communication : anglais, français

Date limite d’envoi des propositions : 30 septembre 2026

Date et lieu du colloque : 11-12 mars 2027, Nantes Université (France)

Organisation :

CAPUTO, Margherita, doctorante, Nantes Université

GIOCANTI, Pauline, postdoctorante, Nantes Université

MADEJCZYK, Joanna, doctorante, Nantes Université

MANDRA, Alexandra-Teodora, doctorante, Nantes Université et Université Babes-Bolyai de Cluj-Napoca

PAPPA, Magdalini, doctorante, Nantes Université et Université Nationale et Capodistrienne d'Athènes

ZELLER, Claudia, postdoctorante, Nantes Université

Comité scientifique :

BALDINI, Anna, Université pour Étrangers de Sienne

CAPUTO, Margherita, Nantes Université

GIOCANTI, Pauline, Nantes Université

GRAMMENIDIS, Simos, Université Aristote de Thessalonique

HEYDEL, Magda, Université Jagellonne de Cracovie

MADEJCZYK, Joanna, Nantes Université

MANDRA Alexandra-Teodora, Nantes Université et Université Babes-Bolyai de Cluj-Napoca

PAPPA, Magdalini, Nantes Université et Université Nationale et Capodistrienne d’Athènes

POPA, Ioana, Institut des sciences sociales du politique (ISP), CNRS

ZELLER, Claudia, Nantes Université

Concernant TranslAtWar :

Le programme de recherches ERC TranslAtWar, (https://www.translatwar-erc.eu/), dirigé par Christine Lombez à Nantes Université, a pour objectif d’interroger les modalités de circulation des idéologies, des idées et de la culture pendant la Seconde Guerre mondiale en Europe par le biais de la traduction littéraire. Il s’intéresse également au rôle des agents, des traducteurs et traductrices à cette période cruciale de l’histoire du XXe siècle, et étudie l’impact que la pratique de la traduction dans des circonstances historiques exceptionnelles a pu avoir sur le développement intellectuel et culturel d’un pays.

Bibliographie indicative :

BANOUN, Bernard, EDERLE-RISTORI, Michaela, LE MOËL, Sylvie (dir.), Migration, exil et traduction. Presses universitaires François-Rabelais, Tours, 2011.

BAKER, Mona. Translation and Conflict. A Narrative Account, Routledge, Londres/New York, 2006.

BASSNETT, Susan, LEFEVRE, André (dir.), Translation, History and Culture, Pinter Publishers, Londres, 1990.

BONSAVER, Guido, Censorship and Literature in Fascist Italy, University of Toronto Press, Toronto, 2007.

BOURDIEU, Pierre, Les Règles de l’art, genèse et structure du champ littéraire, Seuil, Paris, 1992.

CASANOVA, Pascale, « Consécration et accumulation de capital littéraire. La traduction comme échange inégal », Actes de la recherche en sciences sociales, n°144, 2002, p.7–20.

---, La République mondiale des lettres, Seuil, Paris, 1999.

CURATOLO, Bruno, MARCOT, François (dir.), Écrire sous l’Occupation : du non-consentement à la Résistance. France-Belgique-Pologne 1940-1945, Presses Universitaires de Rennes, Rennes, 2011.

DELEUZE, Gilles, GUATTARI, Félix, Kafka : Pour une littérature mineure, Éditions de Minuit, Paris, 1975.

DURANTON-CRABOL, Anne-Marie, JOHNSON, Alvin, FRY, Varian, Au secours des savants et artistes européens 1933-1945, Michel Houdiard, Paris, 2002.

GIOCANTI, Pauline, « La base de données TSOcc : méthodologie de recherche et construction d’une grille de données bibliographiques en Littérature comparée », Journée d’études : Le statut des périodiques francophones dans le monde (1880-1980), Le Mans, juin 2019.

HEILBRON, Johan, « Towards a Sociology of Translation: Book Translation as a Cultural World-System », European Journal of Social Theory, vol.2, n°4, 1999, p. 429–444.

HERMANS, Théo (dir.), The Manipulation of Literature. Studies in Literary Translation, Routledge, Londres, 2014.

LEFEVRE, André, Translation, Rewriting and the Manipulation of Literary Fame, Routledge, Londres/New York, 1992.

LOMBEZ, Christine (dir.), Circulations littéraires. Transferts et traductions dans l'Europe en guerre (1939-1945), Presses Universitaires François-Rabelais, Tours, 2021.

---, Traduire, collaborer, résister. Traducteurs et traductrices sous l’Occupation, Presses de l’Université François-Rabelais de Tours, collection TraHis, 2019.

MORETTI, Franco, « Conjectures on World Literature », New Left Review, vol.1, n°1, 2000, p. 54-68.

---, Distant Reading, Verso, Londres, 2013.

MUNDAY, Jeremy, « Using primary sources to produce a microhistory of translation and translators: theoretical and methodological concerns », The Translator, vol. 20, n°1, 2014, p. 64–80.

PAPROCKA, Natalia, SKIBIŃSKA, Elżbieta, SOLOVA, Regina (dir.), Romanica Wratislaviensia LXVIII, « Périphéries – Centres – Traduction », Wrocław, 2021.

POPA, Iona, Traduire sous contraintes. Littérature et communisme (1947-1989), CNRS Editions, Paris, 2010.

RODRIGUEZ, María Luisa, GENTILE, Paola (dir.), Translating Minorities and Conflict in Literature. Censorship, Cultural Peripheries, and Dynamics of Self in Literary Translation, Frank & Timme, Berlin, 2023.

ROIG-SANZ, Diana, FÓLICA, Laura, « Big Translation History. Data science applied to translated literature in the Spanish-speaking world, 1898–1945 », Translation Spaces vol. 10, n°2, 2021, p. 231–259.

ROIG-SANZ, Diana, MEYLAERTS, Reine eds., Literary Translation and Cultural Mediators in Peripheral Cultures: Customs Officers or Smugglers? Palgrave Macmillan, Londres, 2018.

RUNDLE, Christopher, Publishing Translations in Fascist Italy, Peter Lang, Oxford, 2010.

RUNDLE, Christopher & STURGE, Kate (dir.), Translation under Fascism, Palgrave Macmillan, Basingstoke, 2010.

SAPIRO, Gisèle (dir.), Translatio. Le marché de la traduction en France à l’heure de la mondialisation, CNRS Éditions, Paris, 2008.

WAKABAYASHI, Judy F., « Digital approaches to translation history », Translation & Interpreting vol. 11, n°2, 2019, p. 132–145.

WOLF, Michaela, FUKARI, Alexandra (dir.), Constructing a Sociology of Translation, John Benjamins, Amsterdam/Philadelphia, 2007.

TranslAtWar Junior Conference

Translating Between Centre and Periphery: Literature in Europe during WW2 (1939-1945)

11-12 March 2027, Nantes Université (France)

The conference “Translating Between Centre and Periphery: Literature in Europe during WW2 (1939-1945)”, organised by the ERC research programme TranslAtWar ((https://www.translatwar-erc.eu/), aims to study how the translation and circulation of literary texts during WW2 enables us to better understand literary relationships and movements, both within a national and European context as well as from a transnational angle.

Recent studies have highlighted the extent to which major historical events exert an impact on the evolving notion of “central” and “peripheral” literatures from a global perspective (see for instance Centres et périphéries de la littérature mondiale, edited by Amaury Dehoux, 2018, and the works of Pascale Casanova (La République mondiale des lettres, 1999)). Concerning the dynamics of languages and literature in translation, studies such as Center and Periphery, Power Relations in the World of Translation (2000) by Marija Zlatnar Moe, Tanja Žigon and Tamara Mikolič Južnič have shown how the relationships between central and peripheral languages can change depending on the context and their place within a global system (see also Franco Moretti, 2000). The same is true for transnational literary exchanges (Sapiro, 2018). This subject is also explored in the 2021 special issue “Périphéries – Centres – Traduction” (n°68, edited by Elżbieta Skibińska, Natalia Paprocka et Regina Solová) of the journal Romanica Wratislaviensia (Wrocław).

How to consider the manifold ways in which the upheavals related to the Second World War impacted those relationships within the context of European literatures and their circulation in translation? In the case of countries occupied by either the Axis Powers or the Soviet Union, the imposition of the occupier’s literature, oftentimes facilitated through translation policies established by the occupier, is one of the key factors impacting the shifting notions of centre and periphery. This shift can be observed on various levels: on a linguistic level (minority languages, and their relation to the linguistic majority), geographically (“literary centres” in relation to more “peripheral” areas) or economically (“popular” literature and the social background of their readership, genres with more limited “popularity”).

This question is situated at the crossroads of different fields, and can be studied from various perspectives, taking into consideration political, cultural, literary and linguistic aspects. In France, for instance, the Nazi occupier introduced a variety of measures aimed at promoting German literature, thereby highlighting the transformation of literary translation into a significant political act. In turn, translators became important actors with regard to enacting those literary exchanges, both on a national and transnational level. In Poland, on the other hand, no attempt was made to impose German culture, which can be taken as another proof of the profound disdain of the Nazis towards Slavic culture. This conference addresses, through the lens of literary translations, to what extent the Second World War can be regarded as a period of rupture (or of continuity) within the history of the circulation of literary texts in Europe, and with regard to perceivable shifts in the relations between different “central” and “peripheral” languages and literatures during this period.

We invite presentations that approach this topic from a variety of angles, including but not limited to the following research strands and topics:

1: The politics of translation

The political dimension of literary translation constitutes a first possible research strand. Given that the act of translation can be construed as a political act – whether in opposition to the ideology of the occupier, in alignment with it, or in trying to occupy a “neutral” position between resistance and collaboration – translations, as Christopher Rundle and Kate Sturge have argued in Translation Under Fascism (2010), can be considered an integral part of history. By focussing on the various systems and methods of censorship as well as on the different ways in which clandestine publishing took shape, research contributions addressing the political dimension of literary translation could examine the relations between “central” and “peripheral” languages and literatures – including minority and regional languages and literatures – in under to understand the manifold ways in which cultural policies imposed by the occupier have influenced the transnational trajectories of literary texts. Case-studies of translations in exile or clandestine editions, analysed with regard to their function as propaganda tools, could also contribute to this research strand.

2: Tracing translators and other literary actors in and through the archive

This research strand focuses on the traces that the trajectories of individual translators and other actors implicated in the production, distribution and reception of literary translations published during the Second World War have left in the archives. More specifically, we could consider the archival records of publishing houses, the role(s) of female translators and their (in)visibility in the literary field. By studying personal documents such as journals, letters, manuscripts and all kinds of other documents related to literary memory, this research strand explores the hidden lives of translators – whether erased and forgotten, or as central figures – thus questioning the ways in which archival records can be used to renegotiate the place of literary translators within literary history.

3: Reception studies and discourses on translation

A third research strand considers the discourses on translation that emerged in Europe during WW2, whether it concerns translation as a practice or an object of study and reflection. Contributions related to this research strand could present case-studies of the discourses surrounding a specific translation, but could also address testimonials by translators describing and reflecting on politics impacting their translation practice. Literary translations could also be studied in relation to other institutional and media discourses – in newspapers, magazines, or other types of publications, but also in official documents – in order to better understand how translations were presented to literary audiences at the time. We could also consider the reception of literary translations, especially in occupied countries, and the impact of those discourses in shaping the perception of literatures and languages of the Occupier, and of allied or adversary nations.

4: “Big Translation History”: new methods for studying literary translations

Finally, we invite contributions with a focus on the (digital) preservation and conservation of (bibliographical) data as well as on quantitative methods of analysis within the field of the humanities. Regarding literary translation, the TSOcc programme’s database (https://tsocc.huma-num.fr), a compilation of literary translations published during the Occupation (1940–44) in France and Belgium, shows the direction such research could take. Research avenues related to digital humanities and the digital history of translation will enable us to examine the contributions of a quantitative approach – as proposed by Diana Roig-Sanz and Laura Fólica (2018) – in order to examine how digital tools can be used not only in the creation of massive corpora (“Big Data”), but also in the exploration and the analysis of data, particularly for statistical purposes. This last research strand will thus enable us to assess the theoretical dimension of the digital humanities and their applications in the field of literary translation.

Modalities of abstract submission:

We invite early-stage researchers (PhD students and post-docs) within the fields of Comparative Literature, European Literatures, Translation Studies, History and Sociology and other adjacent disciplines with a focus on the Second World War to submit an abstract. Contributions should last between 20 and 25 minutes, with time for questions and discussion afterwards. The deadline for abstract submission (250 to 400 words), accompanied by a short biography and bibliography, is 30 September 2026. They should mention a preliminary title and a research question, as well as briefly state the envisioned theoretical framework and methodology. Submissions should be e-mailed to: translatwar.phd@gmail.com

Abstracts can be sent in either English or French.

All abstracts will be examined by the scientific committee. All participants will be informed whether their abstract has been accepted before the end of December 2026.

Working languages of the conference: English, French

Deadline for the submission of abstracts: 30 September 2026

Conference dates: 11-12 March 2027, Nantes University (France)

Organisation:

Caputo, Margherita, PhD student, Nantes University

Giocanti, Pauline, post-doc, Nantes University

Madejczyk, Joanna, PhD student, Nantes University

Mandra, Alexandra-Teodora, PhD student, Nantes University and Babeș-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca

Pappa, Magdalini, PhD student, Nantes University and the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens

Zeller, Claudia, post-doc, Nantes University

Scientific committee:

Baldini, Anna, University for Foreigners of Siena

Caputo, Margherita, Nantes University

Giocanti, Pauline, Nantes University

Grammenidis, Simos, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki

Heydel, Magda, Jagiellonian University, Kraków

Madejczyk, Joanna, Nantes University

Mandra, Alexandra-Teodora, Nantes University and Babeș-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca

Pappa, Magdalini, Nantes University and the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens

Popa, Ioana, Institut des sciences sociales du politique (ISP), CNRS

Zeller, Claudia, Nantes University

About TranslAtWar:

The ERC research programme TranslAtWar, (https://www.translatwar-erc.eu/), directed by Christine Lombez at Nantes University, aims to interrogate the modalities of the circulation of ideologies, ideas and cultures in Europe during the Second World War through the lens of literary translations. It also explores the role of publishers and translators during this crucial period of twentieth century history and studies the impact that translation practices could have had on the intellectual development of a country during a time of political upheaval.

Bibliography:

Banoun, Bernard; Ederle-Ristori, Michaela & Le Moël, Sylvie (eds.), Migration, exil et traduction. Presses universitaires François-Rabelais, Tours, 2011.

Baker, Mona. Translation and Conflict. A Narrative Account, Routledge, London/New York, 2006.

Bassnett, Susan & Lefevre, André (eds.), Translation, History and Culture, Pinter Publishers, London, 1990.

Bonsaver, Guido, Censorship and Literature in Fascist Italy, University of Toronto Press, Toronto, 2007.

Bourdieu, Pierre, Les Règles de l’art, genèse et structure du champ littéraire, Seuil, Paris, 1992.

Casanova, Pascale, “Consécration et accumulation de capital littéraire. La traduction comme échange inégal”, Actes de la recherche en sciences sociales, n°144, 2002, p.7–20.

---, La République mondiale des lettres, Seuil, Paris, 1999.

Curatolo, Bruno & Marcot, François (eds.), Écrire sous l’Occupation: du non-consentement à la Résistance. France-Belgique-Pologne 1940-1945, Presses Universitaires de Rennes, Rennes, 2011.

Deleuze, Gilles & Guattari, Félix, Kafka: Pour une littérature mineure, Éditions de Minuit, Paris, 1975.

Duranton-Crabol, Anne-Marie; Johnson, Alvin & Fry, Varian, Au secours des savants et artistes européens 1933-1945, Michel Houdiard, Paris, 2002.

Giocanti, Pauline, “La base de données TSOcc: méthodologie de recherche et construction d’une grille de données bibliographiques en Littérature compare”, Journée d’études: Le statut des périodiques francophones dans le monde (1880-1980), Le Mans, juin 2019.

Heilbron, Johan, “Towards a Sociology of Translation: Book Translation as a Cultural World-System”, European Journal of Social Theory, vol.2, n°4, 1999, p. 429–444.

Hermans, Théo (ed.), The Manipulation of Literature. Studies in Literary Translation, Routledge, London, 2014.

Lefevre, André, Translation, Rewriting and the Manipulation of Literary Fame, Routledge, London/New York, 1992.

Lombez, Christine (ed.), Circulations littéraires. Transferts et traductions dans l'Europe en guerre (1939-1945), Presses Universitaires François-Rabelais, Tours, 2021.

---, Traduire, collaborer, résister. Traducteurs et traductrices sous l’Occupation, Presses de l’Université François-Rabelais de Tours, collection TraHis, 2019.

Moretti, Franco, “Conjectures on World Literature”, New Left Review, vol.1, n°1, 2000, p. 54-68.

---, Distant Reading, Verso, London, 2013.

Munday, Jeremy, “Using primary sources to produce a microhistory of translation and translators: theoretical and methodological concerns”, The Translator, vol. 20, n°1, 2014, p. 64–80.

Popa, Iona, Traduire sous contraintes. Littérature et communisme (1947-1989), CNRS Editions, Paris, 2010.

Paprocka, Natalia; Skibińska, Elżbieta & Solova, Regina (eds.), Romanica Wratislaviensia LXVIII, “Périphéries – Centres – Traduction”, Wrocław, 2021.

Rodrigues, María Luisa & Gentile, Paola (eds.), Translating Minorities and Conflict in Literature. Censorship, Cultural Peripheries, and Dynamics of Self in Literary Translation, Frank & Timme, Berlin, 2023.

Roig-Sanz, Diana & Fólica, Laura, “Big Translation History. Data science applied to translated literature in the Spanish-speaking world, 1898–1945”, Translation Spaces vol. 10, n°2, 2021, p. 231–259.

Roig-Sanz, Diana & Meylaerts, Reine (eds.), Literary Translation and Cultural Mediators in Peripheral Cultures: Customs Officers or Smugglers? Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2018.

Rundle, Christopher, Publishing Translations in Fascist Italy, Peter Lang, Oxford, 2010.

Rundle, Christopher & Sturge, Kate (eds.), Translation under Fascism, Palgrave Macmillan, Basingstoke, 2010.

Sapiro, Gisèle (ed.), Translatio. Le marché de la traduction en France à l’heure de la mondialisation, CNRS Éditions, Paris, 2008.

Wakabayashi, Judy F., “Digital approaches to translation history”, Translation & Interpreting vol. 11, n°2, 2019, p. 132–145.

Wolf, Michaela & Fukari, Alexandra (eds.), Constructing a Sociology of Translation, John Benjamins, Amsterdam/Philadelphia, 2007.