Jelmar Hugen, Crossroads of Cultures. Multilingual Diversity in Dutch Literature from Late Medieval Flanders

Crossroad of Cultures follows the traces of multilingualism in medieval Flanders and tells the story of how Dutch, French, and Latin interacted in a diverse range of texts and manuscripts from this multicultural region.

Located in the geographical region where the Low Countries, the Holy German Empire, and the French Kingdom converge, the medieval County of Flanders was a crossroad at which many cultures from across Europe met. As these cultures mixed, so too did their languages, leading to Flanders becoming profoundly multilingual, both on a societal and individual level. This volume examines the literary interaction between the most prominent languages of Flanders, namely Dutch, French, and Latin, in a variety of texts and manuscripts from an array of genres, analyzing multilingualism as a cultural phenomenon, a sociolinguistic feature, and a literary device. Combining literary studies with insights from sociolinguistics, material philology, and translation studies, this work illustrates the rich multilingual diversity of medieval Flemish literature during the late Middle Ages and promotes the study of Dutch literature in a translingual, multicultural context.

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Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Medieval Multilingualism. Context, Approach, and Corpus

Chapter 2.The Social Context of French in Two Gruuthuse Manuscript Songs

Chapter 3. Debating Latin Authority in Jan Praet’s Leeringhe der salichede

Chapter 4. Two Multilingual Scribes in Medieval Geraardsbergen

Chapter 5. Trilingualism in the artes Text Collection Hattem C5

Chapter 6. The Multilingual Diversity of Flemish Parallel Texts

Chapter 7. Multilingualism on the Move. The Flemish Reynaert Texts

Chapter 8. Crossroads of Cultures. Multilingual Diversity in Medieval Flanders

Appendix I. Multilingual Sources from Flanders

Appendix II. Summary of Jan Praet’s Leeringhe

Appendix III. The Codicological Structure of Hattem C5

Abbreviations

Works Cited

Samenvatting in het Nederlands