Brynja Þorgeirsdóttir, Gareth Lloyd Evans, Daniel Sävborg (dir.), New Studies on Emotion in Old Norse Literature

This volume presents thirteen original essays that explore how emotions are represented across a wide spectrum of Old Norse texts. Subjects range from love, sorrow, and humiliation to monstrous feelings, renowned lovers, representations of the mind, curiosity, desire, and many other forms of emotional experience. Reflecting the vibrant scholarly interest in medieval depictions of emotion, this volume brings together diverse methodological approaches and critical perspectives. The contributors examine emotive expression in Eddic and skaldic poetry, rímur, romances, hagiography, medical texts, and runic inscriptions, as well as in major prose genres such as the kings’ sagas, sagas of Icelanders, contemporary sagas, and legendary sagas.

With its wide generic range and diverse critical strategies, this volume significantly broadens the scope of emotion studies in Old Norse literature — a field which was for a long time understudied but has now become a central topic within Old Norse studies. It will be of interest to scholars and students of medieval literature, history, philology, and the history of emotions, as well as to readers intrigued by how premodern texts register and interpret human affect.

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Table of Contents

Emotion in Old Norse Literature: An Introduction

Daniel Sävborg and Brynja Þorgeirsdóttir

Mikit forað ertu: Brynhildr and Monstrous Feelings in Old Norse Heroic Legend

Carolyne Larrington

The Sorrows of Sǫrli the Lover: On the Icelandic mansöngur and Some Norse-Gaelic Contacts

Aðalheiður Guðmundsdóttir

Metaphors and Emotions in Friðþjófs saga and in Friðþjófs rímur

Maria Cristina Lombardi

The Life of the Mind in the Skaldic Corpus

Russell Poole

Love in the Eyes of Poets: Verse and Prose in the Poets’ Sagas

Alison Finlay

‘Þeim var ek verst, er ek unna mest’: The Concept of Love in Old Norse Literature

Sif Ríkharðsdóttir

‘I Sit Alone and Tell My Sorrow’: Emotion and the Generic Hybridity of the ‘Post-Classical’ Íslendingasögur

Rebecca Merkelbach

Humiliation and Situational Ethics: A Proverbial Motif in Some Sagas of Icelanders

Eugenia Vorobeva

Curiosity, Desire, and Ingenuity in Þjalar-Jóns saga

Heidi Støa

An Emotional Entrepôt in Northern Europe: Love on Runic Sticks in Medieval Bergen

Bjørn Bandlien



Emotion in Old Norse Medical Literature

Brynja Þorgeirsdóttir

Mixed Emotions: Social Anxiety, Feelings, and Royal Blood in Thirteenth-Century Iceland

Torfi H. Tulinius

‘Тhey Loved Each Other With Secret Love’: Old Norse Sources on Relations Between Ingigerd, the Wife of the Russian Prince Yaroslav the Wise, and the Norwegian King Oláfr Haraldsson

Tatjana N. Jackson