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PraeDoc Teacher Training Research related to Literature and Cultural Studies (University of Salzburg)

PraeDoc Teacher Training Research related to Literature and Cultural Studies (University of Salzburg)

Publié le par Perrine Coudurier (Source : Sabine Hinterleitner)

Admission requirements:   

o    Completed master's degree in the area of Romance Studies with a focus on French (preferred) and/or Italian (preferred) and/or Spanish, or a teacher training diploma (MA) with the same foci

o    Enrollment in the relevant doctoral programme at the University of Salzburg

 

Required qualifications: 

o    Marked interest in the interface between teacher training and Literary / Cultural studies 

o    High proficiency in the relevant Romance language(s)

o    Good command of German

o    Teaching experience (at the secondary level)

o    Self-reliance

o    Team spirit and cooperation skills

o    Resilience and positive attitude

 

Your area of responsibility:     

o    Research and teaching support in the field of teacher training (with a strong connection to Literary and Cultural Studies); administrative tasks

o    Independent research in the area of teacher training (with a strong connection to Literary and Cultural Studies), in particular writing and publishing a dissertation in accordance with the relevant doctoral programme at the University of Salzburg

o    Independent teaching: 2 weekly hours from the second year of employment

 

Application documents – please include the following documents:

o    Letter of motivation (including an outline of a dissertation project)

o    CV

o    Master's thesis as PDF

o    Graduation certificate(s)

Contact: 

Univ.-Prof. Dr. Bernhard Pöll
Department of Romance Studies

University of Salzburg 

bernhard.poell@plus.ac.at

 