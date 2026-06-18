PraeDoc Teacher Training Research related to Literature and Cultural Studies (University of Salzburg)
Admission requirements:
o Completed master's degree in the area of Romance Studies with a focus on French (preferred) and/or Italian (preferred) and/or Spanish, or a teacher training diploma (MA) with the same foci
o Enrollment in the relevant doctoral programme at the University of Salzburg
Required qualifications:
o Marked interest in the interface between teacher training and Literary / Cultural studies
o High proficiency in the relevant Romance language(s)
o Good command of German
o Teaching experience (at the secondary level)
o Self-reliance
o Team spirit and cooperation skills
o Resilience and positive attitude
Your area of responsibility:
o Research and teaching support in the field of teacher training (with a strong connection to Literary and Cultural Studies); administrative tasks
o Independent research in the area of teacher training (with a strong connection to Literary and Cultural Studies), in particular writing and publishing a dissertation in accordance with the relevant doctoral programme at the University of Salzburg
o Independent teaching: 2 weekly hours from the second year of employment
Application documents – please include the following documents:
o Letter of motivation (including an outline of a dissertation project)
o CV
o Master's thesis as PDF
o Graduation certificate(s)
Contact:
Univ.-Prof. Dr. Bernhard Pöll
Department of Romance Studies
University of Salzburg