PraeDoc Teacher Training Research related to Literature and Cultural Studies (University of Salzburg)

Admission requirements:

o Completed master's degree in the area of Romance Studies with a focus on French (preferred) and/or Italian (preferred) and/or Spanish, or a teacher training diploma (MA) with the same foci

o Enrollment in the relevant doctoral programme at the University of Salzburg

Required qualifications:

o Marked interest in the interface between teacher training and Literary / Cultural studies

o High proficiency in the relevant Romance language(s)

o Good command of German

o Teaching experience (at the secondary level)

o Self-reliance

o Team spirit and cooperation skills

o Resilience and positive attitude

Your area of responsibility:

o Research and teaching support in the field of teacher training (with a strong connection to Literary and Cultural Studies); administrative tasks

o Independent research in the area of teacher training (with a strong connection to Literary and Cultural Studies), in particular writing and publishing a dissertation in accordance with the relevant doctoral programme at the University of Salzburg

o Independent teaching: 2 weekly hours from the second year of employment

Application documents – please include the following documents:

o Letter of motivation (including an outline of a dissertation project)

o CV

o Master's thesis as PDF

o Graduation certificate(s)

Contact:

Univ.-Prof. Dr. Bernhard Pöll

Department of Romance Studies

University of Salzburg

bernhard.poell@plus.ac.at