Abdelwahab Meddeb, Returns to Marrakesh/Retour à Marrakech (trad. Claudia Esposito, Laura Reeck)

A bilingual travelogue that captures Marrakesh’s rich history, diverse communities, and enduring allure.

“On the way to Marrakesh, a superb sunrise, the sun high in the sky.” With this simple yet luminous opening, Abdelwahab Meddeb invites the reader to wander the vibrant streets and sacred sites of this lively city in the heart of Morocco. Returns to Marrakesh chronicles Meddeb’s return visits to the Red City from 1968 through the 1990s, documenting both his personal journey and the city’s transformation across three pivotal decades. Through his distinctive blend of poetic prose and keen observation, Meddeb reveals Marrakesh as a historical crossroads where diverse populations—Jewish and Muslim communities, different social classes, Sufi mystics, and merchants—have created a uniquely multilayered urban space.

Capturing Marrakesh’s sounds, scents, and sights, Meddeb’s vivid prose portrays a city teeming with life and infused with an intense array of colors. The bilingual edition includes the original French text and its English translation, making accessible the work of one of North Africa’s most important voices.

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Abdelwahab Meddeb (1946–2014) was a North African intellectual and author of several fiction and nonfiction works primarily in French. Among many other works, he is author of the novels Talismano and Phantasia.



Claudia Esposito is associate professor of French at the University of Massachusetts, Boston. She is author of The Narrative Mediterranean: Beyond France and the Maghreb.



Laura Reeck is an independent translator and scholar. She is the author of Writerly Identities in Beur Fiction and Beyond and coeditor of Post-Migratory Cultures in Postcolonial France.