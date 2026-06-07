The Edinburgh Companion to Alasdair Gray and the Arts (éd. Marie-Odile Pittin-Hedon, Camille Manfredi, Kirsten Stirling)

Alasdair Gray (1934–2019) is widely recognised as a key figure in Scottish literature and culture. His work reached a new audience in 2024 due to the release of the Oscar-nominated adaptation of his novel Poor Things. In the wake of this recent attention, The Edinburgh Companion to Alasdair Gray and the Arts interrogates both Gray’s literary and visual artistic practice as well as, crucially, facilitating conversation between these forms. With chapters on his prefatory spaces, his depictions of women, his complex relationship to empire and his role as a public intellectual, it provides a historicised view of Gray’s output while also introducing fresh critical approaches. The accounts of Gray’s visual art gathered here provide new insights into his collaborative projects, including his work with fellow artists and assistants on large-scale murals like Òran Mór and the Hillhead Subway commission, as well as his mobilisation of exhibitions not only for himself but in support of contemporary and more junior artists. Featuring contributions from prominent authors, academics, artists, politicians and curators, this Companion explores Gray’s political commitments and artistic partnerships to understand how his work has been remade and reincarnated, particularly in transmedial ways.

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Alasdair Gray (1934–2019) est largement reconnu comme une figure majeure de la littérature et de la culture écossaises. Son œuvre a touché un nouveau public en 2024 grâce à la sortie de l’adaptation cinématographique de son roman Poor Things [Pauvres Créatures], nominée aux Oscars.

Dans le sillage de cette récente attention, cet ouvrage, édité notamment par Kirsten Stirling, explore à la fois la pratique littéraire et artistique de Gray et, surtout, favorise le dialogue entre ces deux formes d’expression. Avec des chapitres consacrés à ses espaces liminaires, à sa représentation des femmes, à ses positions politiques et à son rôle d’intellectuel engagé, cet ouvrage offre une vision historicisée de l’œuvre de Gray tout en proposant de nouvelles approches critiques. Les témoignages sur l’œuvre picturale de Gray rassemblés ici apportent un éclairage nouveau sur ses projets collaboratifs, notamment ses fresques murales de grande envergure telle que celle d’Òran Mór que l’on admire sur la couverture du livre.

Réunissant des contributrices et des contributeurs issus des milieux créatifs, universitaires, politiques et muséaux, cet ouvrage explore les engagements politiques et les collaborations artistiques de Gray afin de comprendre comment son œuvre a été réinterprétée et réinventée, notamment à travers des approches transmédiatiques.

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Contents

Introduction: On What Led to Alasdair Gray and the Arts

Marie-Odile Pittin-Hedon, Camille Manfredi and Kirsten Stirling



Part I: Alasdair Gray, Politics and Community

1. Man of Independent Mind: Alasdair Gray and the Scottish Constitutional Question

Eilidh Whiteford

2. ‘The matter of Scotland’: Alasdair Gray and Hugh MacDiarmid

Scott Lyall

3. ‘One Great Soul or Mind or Force’: Alasdair Gray and Empire

Joseph H. Jackson

4. Alasdair Gray as a Public Intellectual

Carla Sassi

5. The Coherent Panopticon: Seeing Things from Every Side and Firmly Drawing a Line

Alan Riach

6. ‘Mirrors reflecting mirrors’: Gray Writing Women, Writing Men

Kirsten Stirling

7. Alasdair Gray’s Disability Imagination

Arianna Introna

8. Taoism and Sociopolitical Allegories in Alasdair Gray’s Short Stories

Ning He and Hongling Lyu



Part II: Alasdair Gray in Collaboration

9. The Working Practices of Alasdair Gray

Nichol Wheatley

10. Alasdair Gray and the Art of the Creative Response: From ‘The Star’ to ‘The Crystal Egg’ and Back, Across Visual and Literary Practice

Rodge Glass

11. ‘their talk of poetry / how I should write my own’: Alasdair Gray’s Englishing of Dante

Daragh O’Connell

12. How Lanark Ends

John Purser

13. Alasdair Gray and the Art of Prefaces

Camille Manfredi and Marie-Odile Pittin-Hedon

14. Word-Image Relationships: Alasdair Gray’s Shades of White, Iconotextuality and Beyond

Anthony Remy

15. ‘My instinctive decisions are also conscious ones’: The Typography and Lettering of Alasdair Gray, from Micro to Monumental

Edwin Pickstone



Part III: Mediating and Adapting Alasdair Gray

16. The Exhibitions of Alasdair Gray

Jenny Brownrigg

17. Fictio and Facta: Alasdair Gray’s Spatial Performativity

Federica Giardino

18. From Print to Pixel: Poor Things: A Novel Guide and the Digital Reinterpretation of Alasdair Gray’s Novel Forms

Rachel Loughran

19. Adapting Poor Things for the Screen

Duncan Petrie

20. Building a Legacy through The Alasdair Gray Archive

Sorcha Dallas

21. Adapting Lanark for the stage

David Greig