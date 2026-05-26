Navigating Afro-Knowledges. Exploring Practices and Theories in Digital Diaspora Studies (Bremen, Allemagne)
Programme du colloque
Day 1 – 17 June 2026 – Forum am Domshof, Room 30036
9:00-9:30
Registration
9:30-10:00
INAUGURATION
Welcome address by U Bremen’s Vice President for International Affairs, Academic Qualification, and Diversity
Opening remarks by the organizers
10:00-11:00
Keynote 1 (also via Zoom)
Francesca Sobande (Cardiff University) :
(POST-)DIGITAL DIASPORIC FORECASTS AND FUTURES
Moderation: Julia Borst
11:00-11:30
Coffee Break
11:30-13:30
PANEL 1 – MULTIMODAL PRACTICES AND THE CIRCULATION OF DECOLONIAL KNOWLEDGE ACROSS AFRO-DIASPORIC DIGITAL CONTEXTS
Alessandra Turchetti (U Milan-Bicocca)
Navigating Afro-Amazigh Subjectivities: Art, Race and Digital Practices among Youth of North African Origin in Italy: A TransMediterrAtlantic Perspective on Diasporic Belonging and Resistance
Valeria Angola (Writer and Activist on Afrochingonas)
Afrochingonas: Digital Activism as a Field of Narrative Dispute
Fiona Quast (JLU Giessen)
Decolonial Knowledge Production in Black Podcasting across Abya Yala
Gisela Febel (U Bremen)
Avoir raison avec… bell hooks. An Example of Theory and Knowledge Transfer across Borders and Ages via Podcasts
13:30-15:00
Lunch Break (University Canteen)*
15:00-17:00
PANEL 2 – DIGITAL PLATFORMS AND AFRODIASPORIC TRANSCONTINENTAL SELF-REPRESENTATION
Carmen Diop (Paris 8)
cases-rebelles.org and uneautrehistoire.org: Two Ways of Navigating Afro-descendant Knowledge
Kwanza Musi Dos Santos (Antiracist trainer and activist)
Between Platforms and Places: Afro-Italian Digital Activism in the post-BLM Moment
Oluwatoyin Mbachu (Kings College London)
Transatlantic Discourse Links Between the Lagosian Aguda and the Black Atlantic Reimagined in the 21st Century
Camille Dasseleer (KU Leuven)
Towards a Digital Autonomy for the Underrepresented: Digital Platforms and Afrodiasporic Arts in Latin America
19:00-20:30
Cultural Programm in Schwankhalle
POETRY READING AND CONVERSATION WITH RAQUEL LIMA AND KIYÉMIS
Moderation: Francesca Aiuti
21:00
Dinner*
Day 2 – 18 June 2026 – Forum am Domshof, Room 20044 / Kassenhalle
9:30-10:30
Keynote 2 (also via Zoom)
Mayra Santos-Febres (University of Puerto Rico)
Fractal Afro-poetics: Afrodiasporic Writing Practices in the AfroeuropeCyberspace
Moderation: Nelson Sindze Wembe
10:30-11:00
Coffee Break
11:00-13:00
PANEL 3 – DIGITAL MEDIA SPACES AS SITES OF EXPANSION OF AFROKNOWLEDGES
Ann Mabel Sanyu (Anti-discrimination trainer / Ruhr-U Bochum)
Navigating Afro-Diasporic Digital Spaces: Afro-Knowledges, Music, and Representation among Ghanaian Women in Hamburg and London
Jasmin Wrobel (Ruhr-U Bochum)
From Households to Hashtags: Domestic Work in Brazilian Instagram Comics
Omar Ezzaoua (Hassan II U)
Comedy as Digital and Performative Resistance by Afro-Diasporic Artists in France
Josephine Delali Ofei (U Brussel)
Navigating Digital Heroism: Afro-Knowledges and Aesthetic Ecologies in Kenyan Afrofuturist Mediascapes
13:00-14:30
Lunch Break (University Canteen)*
14:30-16:30
ACTIVISM AND ARTIVISM ONN MULTIPLE FRONTS: CHOICES, NETWORKS, CHALLENGES, AND … JOY! A ROUNDTABLE WITH TANIA ADAM, RAQUEL LIMA, KIYÉMIS, WENDY BAONGA, AND CHARLINE KANZA (also via Zoom)
Moderation: Ximena Cervantes Englerth & Merveilles Mouloungui
16:30-17:00
Coffee Break
17:00-19:00
PANEL 4 – MAPPING BELONGING AND DIASPORIC SOLIDARITIES THROUGH DIGITAL PRACTICES: BLACK FEMINIST AND INTERSECTIONAL PERSPECTIVES (also via Zoom)
Asha Salim (U Philadelphia)
Mapping the Unmapped: Southern Afro-Digital Geographies and the Affective Politics of Language
Thembeka Heidi Sincuba (Durban U of Technology / Glitching the Future)
Between Screen and Soil: Afro-Feminist Speculations on Digital Being
Zynthia Álvarez Palomino (Founder of ‘Mujeres negras que cambiaron el mundo’)
Black Women Who Changed the World: A Counter-Narrative Born in the Digital World
Julia Vilhena (U Coimbra)
Women’s Voices across Afrodiasporic Digital Networks: Interlacing Lusophone Diasporas and Belonging (online)
19:00-20:30
Catering at the Kassenhalle
Day 3 – 19 June 2026 – Forum am Domshof, Room 30036
9:30-11:30
PANEL 5 – AFROKNOWLEDGES IN/ABOUT/THROUGH THE BODY IN THE DIGITAL WORLD (also via Zoom)
Herlandson Duarte (Nova Institute of Communication ICNOVA)
If Your Body Is Here, Maybe I'm Inside Your Body – Digital Technology and Colonial Technology Enigmas
Danae Gallo González (JLU Giessen)
Navigating through Afro-Haircare ‘Sentipensamientos’ in Latinamerican YouTube Vlogs
Eva Bohler (California State University)
Big Brother Is Always Watching: Surveillance, Anti-Blackness, and the Afrodiasporic Family
Grace Fainelli (Author, Communicator & Founder of Narrazioni Contaminate)
THE BLACK BODY ONLINE: Visibility, Presence and Reappropriation in the Italian Digital Landscape (online)
11:30-12:00
Coffee break
12:00-13:30
PANEL 6 – DIGITAL ARCHIVES ABOUT THE HISTORIES AND MEMORIES OF AFRO COMMUNITIES (also via Zoom)
Alison Posey (U Transylvania / U Bremen)
Afromayores and Materia Reservada: Digital Reckonings with Spain’s Colonial Past
Sandra Creighton (writer & creative producer) & John Bessai (independent scholar & media producer)
Navigating Afro-Knowledges in The Ward: A Playable Radical History for Afro-Canadian Counter-Memory
Mamatime Radingwana (U South Africa)
Exploring the Indigenous Knowledge Systems (IKS) in the 21st century through the Sepedi Practice of Mat Making (online)
13:30-15:00
Lunch Break* (Markthalle)
15:00-16:30
PANEL 7 – HUMOR, MEMORY AND RADICAL SELF-REPRESENTATION IN THE AFRODIASPORIC DIGITAL SPACE (also via Zoom)
Nelson Sindze Wembe (U Bremen)
Castigat Ridendo Potestatem: Web Micro-Series as Sites of Political Dissidence in the Afrodiasporic Digital Space
Benachour Saidi (TU Chemnitz)
Afrocentrism and Digital Normativity: Multi-Sited, Multi-Versal and Global-Centric Views
Alexia Désirée Epanja Badolet (U Lille)
Discourse Analysis of the Historical Reconstruction of Central Africa Through Cyberactivism in the Work of Nathalie Yamb, Francklin Nyamsi, Jonas Moulenda, and Kemi Seba
16:30-17:00
Organizers
CLOSING REMARKS
20:00
Dinner* & Dancing