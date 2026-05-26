Navigating Afro-Knowledges. Exploring Practices and Theories in Digital Diaspora Studies (Bremen, Allemagne)

Programme du colloque

Day 1 – 17 June 2026 – Forum am Domshof, Room 30036



9:00-9:30

Registration



9:30-10:00

INAUGURATION

Welcome address by U Bremen’s Vice President for International Affairs, Academic Qualification, and Diversity

Opening remarks by the organizers



10:00-11:00

Keynote 1 (also via Zoom)

Francesca Sobande (Cardiff University) :

(POST-)DIGITAL DIASPORIC FORECASTS AND FUTURES

Moderation: Julia Borst



11:00-11:30

Coffee Break



11:30-13:30

PANEL 1 – MULTIMODAL PRACTICES AND THE CIRCULATION OF DECOLONIAL KNOWLEDGE ACROSS AFRO-DIASPORIC DIGITAL CONTEXTS

Alessandra Turchetti (U Milan-Bicocca)

Navigating Afro-Amazigh Subjectivities: Art, Race and Digital Practices among Youth of North African Origin in Italy: A TransMediterrAtlantic Perspective on Diasporic Belonging and Resistance

Valeria Angola (Writer and Activist on Afrochingonas)

Afrochingonas: Digital Activism as a Field of Narrative Dispute

Fiona Quast (JLU Giessen)

Decolonial Knowledge Production in Black Podcasting across Abya Yala

Gisela Febel (U Bremen)

Avoir raison avec… bell hooks. An Example of Theory and Knowledge Transfer across Borders and Ages via Podcasts



13:30-15:00

Lunch Break (University Canteen)*



15:00-17:00

PANEL 2 – DIGITAL PLATFORMS AND AFRODIASPORIC TRANSCONTINENTAL SELF-REPRESENTATION

Carmen Diop (Paris 8)

cases-rebelles.org and uneautrehistoire.org: Two Ways of Navigating Afro-descendant Knowledge

Kwanza Musi Dos Santos (Antiracist trainer and activist)

Between Platforms and Places: Afro-Italian Digital Activism in the post-BLM Moment

Oluwatoyin Mbachu (Kings College London)

Transatlantic Discourse Links Between the Lagosian Aguda and the Black Atlantic Reimagined in the 21st Century

Camille Dasseleer (KU Leuven)

Towards a Digital Autonomy for the Underrepresented: Digital Platforms and Afrodiasporic Arts in Latin America



19:00-20:30

Cultural Programm in Schwankhalle

POETRY READING AND CONVERSATION WITH RAQUEL LIMA AND KIYÉMIS

Moderation: Francesca Aiuti



21:00

Dinner*



Day 2 – 18 June 2026 – Forum am Domshof, Room 20044 / Kassenhalle

9:30-10:30

Keynote 2 (also via Zoom)

Mayra Santos-Febres (University of Puerto Rico)

Fractal Afro-poetics: Afrodiasporic Writing Practices in the AfroeuropeCyberspace

Moderation: Nelson Sindze Wembe



10:30-11:00

Coffee Break



11:00-13:00

PANEL 3 – DIGITAL MEDIA SPACES AS SITES OF EXPANSION OF AFROKNOWLEDGES

Ann Mabel Sanyu (Anti-discrimination trainer / Ruhr-U Bochum)

Navigating Afro-Diasporic Digital Spaces: Afro-Knowledges, Music, and Representation among Ghanaian Women in Hamburg and London

Jasmin Wrobel (Ruhr-U Bochum)

From Households to Hashtags: Domestic Work in Brazilian Instagram Comics

Omar Ezzaoua (Hassan II U)

Comedy as Digital and Performative Resistance by Afro-Diasporic Artists in France

Josephine Delali Ofei (U Brussel)

Navigating Digital Heroism: Afro-Knowledges and Aesthetic Ecologies in Kenyan Afrofuturist Mediascapes



13:00-14:30

Lunch Break (University Canteen)*



14:30-16:30

ACTIVISM AND ARTIVISM ONN MULTIPLE FRONTS: CHOICES, NETWORKS, CHALLENGES, AND … JOY! A ROUNDTABLE WITH TANIA ADAM, RAQUEL LIMA, KIYÉMIS, WENDY BAONGA, AND CHARLINE KANZA (also via Zoom)

Moderation: Ximena Cervantes Englerth & Merveilles Mouloungui



16:30-17:00

Coffee Break



17:00-19:00

PANEL 4 – MAPPING BELONGING AND DIASPORIC SOLIDARITIES THROUGH DIGITAL PRACTICES: BLACK FEMINIST AND INTERSECTIONAL PERSPECTIVES (also via Zoom)

Asha Salim (U Philadelphia)

Mapping the Unmapped: Southern Afro-Digital Geographies and the Affective Politics of Language

Thembeka Heidi Sincuba (Durban U of Technology / Glitching the Future)

Between Screen and Soil: Afro-Feminist Speculations on Digital Being

Zynthia Álvarez Palomino (Founder of ‘Mujeres negras que cambiaron el mundo’)

Black Women Who Changed the World: A Counter-Narrative Born in the Digital World

Julia Vilhena (U Coimbra)

Women’s Voices across Afrodiasporic Digital Networks: Interlacing Lusophone Diasporas and Belonging (online)



19:00-20:30

Catering at the Kassenhalle



Day 3 – 19 June 2026 – Forum am Domshof, Room 30036



9:30-11:30

PANEL 5 – AFROKNOWLEDGES IN/ABOUT/THROUGH THE BODY IN THE DIGITAL WORLD (also via Zoom)

Herlandson Duarte (Nova Institute of Communication ICNOVA)

If Your Body Is Here, Maybe I'm Inside Your Body – Digital Technology and Colonial Technology Enigmas

Danae Gallo González (JLU Giessen)

Navigating through Afro-Haircare ‘Sentipensamientos’ in Latinamerican YouTube Vlogs

Eva Bohler (California State University)

Big Brother Is Always Watching: Surveillance, Anti-Blackness, and the Afrodiasporic Family

Grace Fainelli (Author, Communicator & Founder of Narrazioni Contaminate)

THE BLACK BODY ONLINE: Visibility, Presence and Reappropriation in the Italian Digital Landscape (online)



11:30-12:00

Coffee break



12:00-13:30

PANEL 6 – DIGITAL ARCHIVES ABOUT THE HISTORIES AND MEMORIES OF AFRO COMMUNITIES (also via Zoom)

Alison Posey (U Transylvania / U Bremen)

Afromayores and Materia Reservada: Digital Reckonings with Spain’s Colonial Past

Sandra Creighton (writer & creative producer) & John Bessai (independent scholar & media producer)

Navigating Afro-Knowledges in The Ward: A Playable Radical History for Afro-Canadian Counter-Memory

Mamatime Radingwana (U South Africa)

Exploring the Indigenous Knowledge Systems (IKS) in the 21st century through the Sepedi Practice of Mat Making (online)



13:30-15:00

Lunch Break* (Markthalle)



15:00-16:30

PANEL 7 – HUMOR, MEMORY AND RADICAL SELF-REPRESENTATION IN THE AFRODIASPORIC DIGITAL SPACE (also via Zoom)

Nelson Sindze Wembe (U Bremen)

Castigat Ridendo Potestatem: Web Micro-Series as Sites of Political Dissidence in the Afrodiasporic Digital Space

Benachour Saidi (TU Chemnitz)

Afrocentrism and Digital Normativity: Multi-Sited, Multi-Versal and Global-Centric Views

Alexia Désirée Epanja Badolet (U Lille)

Discourse Analysis of the Historical Reconstruction of Central Africa Through Cyberactivism in the Work of Nathalie Yamb, Francklin Nyamsi, Jonas Moulenda, and Kemi Seba

16:30-17:00

Organizers

CLOSING REMARKS



20:00

Dinner* & Dancing