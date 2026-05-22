Defining YA Studies and Culture, Young Adult Studies Association Online Conference

The Young Adult Studies Association is excited to invite proposals to its 4th biennial conference. This year, in 2026, the theme is "Defining young adult studies and culture". What does young adult mean? How does this shape the way we view YA literature? What have decades of scholarship exposed about YA and what vectors of inquiry remain unexplored?

This online conference aims to bring together diverse, international voices across a range of disciplines, offering a variety of synchronous and asynchronous opportunities for presenting and engaging.You can demonstrate what you think is significant in the field of YA Studies by pitching a paper, roundtable, performance, or something else entirely—as long as it is about or concerned with YA or YA Studies. As organisers, we will curate the conference that organically emerges.

To be considered, please send your proposal and a short biography to yastudiesassociation@gmail.com by 21 June 2026. Proposals should be 250-300 words and may be submitted in any format, including written, audio, and video. We welcome conventional proposals for traditional academic papers while also encouraging participants to push the boundaries of that format, such as interactive roundtables and workshops. All proposals should convey the format and timeframe of your intended contribution.



Colloque : 2-6 novembre 2026.