Poésie et poétique de la carte postale / Postcard Poetry and Poetics (Sorbonne Université, Paris)

Postcard Poetry and Poetics / Poésie et poétique de la carte postale

3-6 juin 2026

Sorbonne Université

Que se passe-t-il lorsque les poètes font de la carte postale un support poétique à part entière, l’investissant d’un rôle majeur dans l’élaboration de leur poésie et de leur poétique ? Au moment où la Bibliothèque Interuniversitaire de la Sorbonne (B.I.S.) accueille une exposition des cartes postales de la poétesse nord-américaine Elizabeth Bishop, ce colloque international s’intéresse à l’attrait que continue d’exercer la carte postale sur les poètes en France et aux États-Unis depuis les années 1920, en étudiant la manière dont chacun s’est emparé de ce support pour mobiliser, inspirer ou diffuser son écriture poétique.

Organized by Olivier Belin, Jonathan Ellis, Susan Rosenbaum and Juliette Utard

Scientific committee :

Olivier Belin (Sorbonne Université)

Diane Drouin (Sorbonne Université)

Jonathan Ellis (University of Sheffield)

Valentin Fauque (Sorbonne Université)

Ronald Patkus (Vassar College)

Antonia Rigaud (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle)

Susan Rosenbaum (University of Georgia, Athens)

Juliette Utard (Sorbonne Université)

Inscription et contact : olivier.belin@sorbonne-universite.fr

DAY 1 – Wednesday 3 June 2026

Old Sorbonne, 17 rue de la Sorbonne, amphi Guizot

1:30: conference opening (picking up name tags, programs, etc)

2:00 : Welcome by organizers

2:15-3:45

Postcards as Performances / La carte postale comme performance

Chair: Jonathan Ellis (U. of Sheffield)

Valentina CITTERIO (U. d’Avignon), “Postcards as Gestures: Dominique Fourcade and the Poem Before the Poem”

(U. d’Avignon), “Postcards as Gestures: Dominique Fourcade and the Poem Before the Poem” Elena BONINI (U. Paris 8 Vincennes St Denis), « 366 couchers de soleil sur la mer, agrémentés d’un rayon vert trouvés dans les archives de Jean-Pierre Le Goff »

(U. Paris 8 Vincennes St Denis), « 366 couchers de soleil sur la mer, agrémentés d’un rayon vert trouvés dans les archives de Jean-Pierre Le Goff » Ellen LEVY (independent scholar), “PALS SLAP: Ray Johnson’s Reversals”

Coffee break

4:00-4:50: Keynote lecture by Anne Reverseau (U. Louvain)

« Les poètes et la carte postale : une histoire littéraire en images échangées »

(“Poets and Postcards: a Literary History of Circulating Images”)

Chair: Olivier Belin (Sorbonne U.)

5:00-6:30 Postcards as Manifestos / La carte postale comme manifeste

Chair: Juliette Utard (Sorbonne U.)

Pierre VINCLAIR (Sorbonne U. / CELLF), « ‘Je ne sais pas d’autre bombe qu’une carte postale’ : Pour une nouvelle dialectique de l’avant-garde »

(Sorbonne U. / CELLF), « ‘Je ne sais pas d’autre bombe qu’une carte postale’ : Pour une nouvelle dialectique de l’avant-garde » Abigail LANG (U. Paris Cité), “‘What’s Going On.’ Tom Raworth’s Postcard-Sized Magazine Infolio (1986-1991)”

(U. Paris Cité), “‘What’s Going On.’ Tom Raworth’s Postcard-Sized Magazine Infolio (1986-1991)” Michael KINDELLAN (U. of Sheffield), “After Words: The Postcards of the Olson-Creeley Correspondence”

6:30-8:00

Opening reception at the Faculty Club,

Old Sorbonne, 17 rue de la Sorbonne

Installation, “Faces onto Rue Saint-Jacques” / « Visages de la rue Saint-Jacques », by Clark Lunberry

& Postcard-related Book Display (books by conference participants)

DAY 2 – Thursday 4 June 2026

Morning: Old Sorbonne, 17 rue de la Sorbonne, Salle des Actes

9:30-10:00: Curating Bishop’s postcards: a roundtable / Table ronde : exposer les cartes postales de Bishop (Susan Rosenbaum, Jonathan Ellis and Ronald Patkus, co-curators of the Vassar exhibit)

10:00-10:30 Private tour of the exhibit “Elizabeth Bishop’s Postcards” at the BIS (group 1) / coffee and croissants at the Club (group 2)

(group 1) / coffee and croissants at the Club (group 2) 10:30-11:00 Private tour of the exhibit “Elizabeth Bishop’s Postcards” at the BIS (group 2) / coffee and croissants at the Club (group 1)

11:15-12:00 Sarah Ruhl’s Dear Elizabeth (excerpts):

a reading with songs, performed by the Sorbonne Players and directed by Julie Vatain-Corfdir (Sorbonne U.)

12:00 Buffet lunch at the Faculty Club, Old Sorbonne (for speakers and organizers)

Afternoon: Old Sorbonne, 17 rue de la Sorbonne, amphi Guizot

13:30-15:00

Postcards and the Lure of the Miniature / Les cartes postales et l’attrait de la miniature

Chair: Susan Rosenbaum (U. of Georgia)

Matthew BEVIS (Oxford U.), “Elizabeth Bishop in a Tight Spot”

(Oxford U.), “Elizabeth Bishop in a Tight Spot” Nina GRANGER (Sorbonne U.), “‘That Little Something’: Charles Simic’s Postcards and Miniature Writing”

(Sorbonne U.), “‘That Little Something’: Charles Simic’s Postcards and Miniature Writing” Jack QUIN (Dublin City U.), “Modernist Christmas Cards? Faber’s Ariel Poems (1927–1931) and the contest of word and image”

15:15-16:45

Last Words : Postcards and Posterity / Les mots de la fin : cartes postales et postérité

Chair: Michael Hinds (Dublin City U.)

Elisabeth JOYCE ( Pennsylvania Western U.), “‘An incredibly dense thicket of relations’: Ted Berrigan’s A Certain Slant of Sunlight”

Pennsylvania Western U.), “‘An incredibly dense thicket of relations’: Ted Berrigan’s A Certain Slant of Sunlight” Patrick ARMSTRONG (Ecole Polytechnique), “Samuel Beckett’s Postcard Poetics”

(Ecole Polytechnique), “Samuel Beckett’s Postcard Poetics” Arlo HASKELL (Key West Literary Seminar), “The Poet as Traveler, or Just Another Tourist? W. Stevens, E. Bishop, J. Merrill, and the Picture Postcards of Key West”

17:00-18:30

Postcards as Literary Archive / Les cartes postales comme archive littéraire

Chair: Jo Gill (U. of Glasgow)

Tara STUBBS (Oxford U.), “Postcards, poets, and the archive: the Barrie Cooke collection at Pembroke College, Cambridge”

(Oxford U.), “Postcards, poets, and the archive: the Barrie Cooke collection at Pembroke College, Cambridge” Karine MACAREZ (U. Pennsylvania), « De la carte postale à la contrerime : Miniaturisation de la pensée poétique chez Paul-Jean Toulet »

(U. Pennsylvania), « De la carte postale à la contrerime : Miniaturisation de la pensée poétique chez Paul-Jean Toulet » David RECKFORD (Cergy Paris U.), “Sunlight – TAP and Ted Berrigan’s Postcard Poems”

DAY 3 – Friday 5 June 2026

Maison de la recherche, 28 rue Serpente, amphi Molinié

9:30-11:00

Postcard Activism, Postcard Archivism / Les cartes postales ou le militantisme par l’archive

Chair: Antoine Cazé (U. Paris Cité)

Wilfred SKINNER (Cambridge U.), “Poitou to New York: Georges Perec’s Postcard-Vestiges”

(Cambridge U.), “Poitou to New York: Georges Perec’s Postcard-Vestiges” Basuli DEB (School of Advanced Study, U. of London), “The Poetics of Migration: An Asian American Postcard Poetry Archive”

(School of Advanced Study, U. of London), “The Poetics of Migration: An Asian American Postcard Poetry Archive” Benny NEMER (KASK & Conservatorium), “Several Favourable Bodies: Hervé Guibert’s Postcards as Agents of Queer Kinship”

Coffee break, 2nd floor

11:15-12:45

Postcard as Process / La carte postale comme processus

Chair: Valentin Fauque (Sorbonne U.)

Jo GILL (U. of Glasgow), “‘We forget where we actually are’: Carl Sandburg’s Stereographs”

(U. of Glasgow), “‘We forget where we actually are’: Carl Sandburg’s Stereographs” Peter LUCAS (NYU and The New School) and Cecilia RUBINO (The New School), “Lost in the Woods”

(NYU and The New School) and (The New School), “Lost in the Woods” Clark LUNBERRY (U. North Florida), “Seeing Through Windows and Doorways: Eugène Atget’s Métiers de Paris Postcards”

Lunch buffet, 2nd floor

2:00-4:00

“I’ll Postcard You!”: A Postcard Poetry Writing Workshop (participants must register – 15 max – and be present on Saturday morning) – with poet Thibault Marthouret

@ Sorbonne Library (BIS), salle de formation, 17 rue de la Sorbonne, 75005 Paris.

5:00-6:30

Screening Vivian Ostrovsky’s Elizabeth Bishop: From Brazil with Love (2025), followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker @ Christine Cinéma Club, 4 rue Christine, 75006 Paris.

Tickets : https://www.billetweb.fr/elizabeth-bishop-from-brazil-with-love-de-vivian-ostrovsky

7:00 Conference dinner (for speakers and organizers)

DAY 4 – Saturday 6 June 2026

Maison de la recherche, 28 rue Serpente, amphi Molinié

9:30-11:00

Modernist Poetry on the Move / La poésie moderniste en mouvement

Chair: Antonia Rigaud (U. Sorbonne Nouvelle)

Angus CLEGHORN (Seneca Polytechnic, Toronto), “Postcard Imaginations: Stevens and Bishop in Florida”

(Seneca Polytechnic, Toronto), “Postcard Imaginations: Stevens and Bishop in Florida” T. WELSCH (U. of York), “In the room the postcards come and go: Prufrock’s fine furnishings”

(U. of York), “In the room the postcards come and go: Prufrock’s fine furnishings” Michael HINDS (Dublin City U.), Dublin City University, “‘There is here a real ruin’: Poundian Postcardism on the Troubadour Path”

Coffee break, 2nd floor

11:15-12:15

Postcards in and out of Books / Le devenir-livre des cartes postales

Chair: Diane Drouin (Sorbonne U.)

Mihai DUMA (UPEC & Sorbonne Université), “Pathways of Saying: The Postcard as Poetic Scenography in the Work of Gherasim Luca”

(UPEC & Sorbonne Université), “Pathways of Saying: The Postcard as Poetic Scenography in the Work of Gherasim Luca” Anne GOURIO (U. Caen-Normandie), « Cartes augmentées, papiers collés : les montages du quotidien dans la correspondance de Michel Butor et Georges Perros »

12:15-12:45

Postcard-Poems from the Workshop: A Finale, by Thibault Marthouret with all workshop participants

& Closing words by organizers

The conference & events are sponsored by:

The Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC)

Bibliothèque Interuniversitaire de la Sorbonne (BIS)

CELLF (UMR n° 8599), Sorbonne Université

Consortium SPHINX, Sorbonne Université

FIR de la Faculté des Lettres de Sorbonne Université

Poetry Beyond (VALE, UR n° 4085), Sorbonne Université

PRISMES (EA n° 4398), Université Sorbonne Nouvelle

Réseau PHILOMEL, Sorbonne Université

Société d’Études Modernistes (SEM)

University of Georgia

University of Sheffield

Vassar College