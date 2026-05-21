François Giraud, Marion Schmid (eds), Thinking Intermediality. Identity, Ethics and Aesthetics

This collection of essays asks what it means to think intermedially across art forms and media, continents and cultures, research fields and disciplines. Highlighting the intercultural and sociopolitical aspects of artistic creation, the contributors investigate intermedial practice as a potent means to interrogate constructions of identity, challenge power differentials, and unveil the ethical and aesthetic dimension of images. From the immersive visual attractions of the eighteenth-century eidophusikon to online drawing during the Covid-19 epidemic, the essays explore a diverse range of intermedial phenomena, including screen adaptation, the theatrical tableau, phototexts and cross-cultural translation. Casting new light on celebrated figures such as Louise Bourgeois, Marguerite Duras, Jacques Derrida, Orhan Pamuk and Yoko Tawada, as well as lesser-known artists, the book offers a unique perspective on intermediality as a vehicle for intercultural exchange and critical intervention.

Contents



Introduction

François Giraud and Marion Schmid

Part I Entangled Forms: Visual Arts, Performance and Technology

1 The World in Miniature: Philip de Loutherbourg’s Eidophusikon (1781)

Alex Watson

2 The Theatrical Tableau as a New Horizon of Visual Images: A Study of Beaumarchais’s The Marriage of Figaro

Kaori Oku

3 Voluptuous Dimensionality: The Intermedial Sculptures of Louise Bourgeois

Alice Blackhurst

4 Intermediality and Ethics: The Practice of Online Life Drawing During the COVID-19 Pandemic

François Giraud



Part II The Moving Image: Queerness, Ethics and Aesthetics

5 The Intermedial Image: Guy Gilles, Proust, l’art et la douleur (1971)

Hugues Azérad and Marion Schmid

6 ‘This Is a Book. This Is a Film. This Is Night’: Politics, Ethics and Intermedial Form in Marguerite Duras’s L’Amant de la Chine du Nord

Katie Pleming

7 Queering Romeo and Juliet on Contemporary European Screens: Intermediality, Queer Futurity and the Short Film

Inma Sánchez García



Part III Intercultural Text and Image Relations

8 Dazzling Rem(a)inders: Photographs and/of Ruins (Jacques Derrida, Denis Roche, Orhan Pamuk)

Fabien Arribert-Narce

9 Michel Butor’s Sentimental Journeys through Japan: Photography and Writing in Tables d’orientation (1993) and Cent instants japonais (2013)

Matthis Hervieux

10 The (In)Visibility of the Other: Photography and (Anti-)Representational Politics in Yoko Tawada’s Das Bad

Xingtong Zhou

11 Intermediality in Cross-Cultural Translation: Translating ‘Japaneseness’ in Sayaka Murata’s Convenience Store Woman

Rumiko Oyama