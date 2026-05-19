Conference “The Science of Natural Properties:

Knowledge, Transmission, and Practice (6th-15th century)”

Bologna (Aula Magna della Biblioteca Universitaria; Sala delle Armi)

17-19 June 2026

The conference will examine how theoretical and technical knowledge of natural properties was shaped through processes of transmission, translation, and adaptation, as well as the impact of its practical applications in crafts and artisanal practices. By tracing these trajectories across time (6th–15th century), space (the Mediterranean area, the Near East, Iran, and Central Asia), and cultures and languages (Greek, Latin, Arabic, Persian, and Hebrew), the conference aims to shed light on the channels - and sources - through which mediaeval understandings of natural properties and their applications were formed, transmitted, and circulated. It will also feature a special event marking the launch of the edition of The Book of Occult Properties by Abū al-ʿAlā ibn Zuhr, produced as a collective research endeavour within the UseFool Project.

Participants are welcome to attend either in person or online via MS Team. Those wishing to attend remotely may request the link at filo.scienceofnaturalproperties@unibo.it.