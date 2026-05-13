Two Positions of Lecteur / Lectrice (Language Teaching Assistant in French) for a Consortium of 7 Colleges at the University of Oxford

Fixed Term, Closing date: Wednesday 03 June 2026.

Salary: £41,700 p.a.

A consortium of seven Colleges of the University of Oxford (Exeter College, Jesus College, Keble College, Magdalen College, Merton College, St Catherine’s College, and Wadham College) seek to appoint to two positions of Lecteur / Lectrice from 14 September 2026 to 31 August 2030. The Lecteur / Lectrice role supports French language teaching across the seven colleges, and during term each appointee will have a main teaching room but will be expected to spend some portion of their working time on site at each College. The appointees will be required to teach spoken and written French at a high level, and must be fluent in the language. Responsibility as lead college will rotate between the consortium Colleges; Exeter College and Magdalen College will be the first two lead Colleges. The appointment is for a fixed term and is non-renewable, because of the need for each Lecteur / Lectrice to be in living contact with the contemporary culture and the current idiom of French-speaking countries. Potential applicants are invited to find out more about the Colleges via their websites:

https://www.exeter.ox.ac.uk/

https://www.jesus.ox.ac.uk/

https://www.keble.ox.ac.uk/

https://www.magd.ox.ac.uk/

https://www.merton.ox.ac.uk/

https://www.stcatz.ox.ac.uk/

https://www.wadham.ox.ac.uk/

Further Particulars, including the method of application, and an application cover sheet can be found below. The deadline for the receipt of applications by Miss Liz Howdill, Academic Administrator at Magdalen College (liz.howdill@magd.ox.ac.uk), is noon on Wednesday 3 June 2026, and applicants should ask their referees to email their references directly to the Academic Administrator by the same deadline without further prompting. It is expected that interviews for these positions will be held remotely (via Microsoft Teams).

The Colleges are committed to equal opportunity and to fostering an inclusive academic community. We welcome applications from individuals from all backgrounds. Appointment will be made on merit, with the ability to perform the duties of the post as the primary consideration.

French Lecteur/Lectrice Further Particulars

Application Cover Sheet

Recruitment Monitoring Form