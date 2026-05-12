FIAS 2027/2028 Fellowships

CALL FOR APPLICATIONS 2027/2028

The French Institutes for Advanced Study Fellowship Programme offers 10-month fellowships at the seven Institutes of Aix Marseille, Cergy, Loire Valley (Orléans-Tours), Lyon, Montpellier, Nantes and Paris. It welcomes applications from high-level international scholars and scientists to develop their innovative research projects in France.

For the 2027-2028 academic year, FIAS offers 29 fellowship positions: Aix Marseille (7) - Cergy (3) - Loire Valley Orléans-Tours (2) - Lyon (3) - Montpellier (2) - Nantes (4) - Paris (8).

The FIAS Fellowhip Programme is open to all disciplines in the Social Sciences and the Humanities (SSH) and to all other research fields interfacing with the SSH. Applicants are strongly encouraged to consult the webpages of the host Institutes for Advanced Study (IAS) to learn more about their specific scientific priorities, areas of focus, and institutional partners, as these should be carefully considered before applying.

FIAS fellows will benefit from the support and stimulating scientific environment offered by the IAS, characterized by a multidisciplinary cohort of fellows and strong connections to local research centers and laboratories. They will be free to organize their work and conduct research according to their own priorities and interests.

CONDITIONS

All IAS have agreed on common standards, including the provision of a living allowance (2,200€ per month), social security coverage, accommodation, a research and training budget, plus coverage of travel expenses.

APPLICATION

Applications are submitted online via www.fias-fp.eu where you will find detailed information regarding the content of the application, eligibility criteria and selection procedure.

Application deadline: June 25th, 2026 - 6:00 pm (Paris, France time)



SELECTION

The scientific selection is highly competitive, merit-based and conducted through an international independent peer review.

● July 2026: Eligibility Check

● August - November 2026: Peer review process

● December 2026: Preselection by the FIAS Selection Committee

● January - February 2027: Selection by IAS Scientific Advisory Boards

● March 2027: Communication of results

For more general information on the FIAS Fellowship Programme

www.fias-fp.eu

For more detailed information on the IAS specific environment and scientific priorities

https://www.fias-fp.eu/about-us/the-institutes

This project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie grant agreement No 101217263



