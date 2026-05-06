Seminar "Methods, Storytelling, and Generative AI" - Aarhus University, October 6-9, 2026

Human-Machine Narration Seminar: "Methods, Storytelling, and Generative AI"

Aarhus University, Sandbjerg Estate, October 6-9, 2026

New practices of storytelling are emerging and existing ones are transformed with the popular uptake

of LLM-based chatbots across professional, public, and recreational settings. Today, LLM-infused

storytelling impacts all forms of textual practice: from art and creative writing to journalism, politics,

and public debate over marketing, SoMe, and influencer culture to everyday conversations, therapy,

and intimate interactions, to name a few. For scholars working with narratives, these developments

pose fundamental challenges, several of which revolve around questions of method: how do we study

narratives that are no longer authored, circulated, or experienced exclusively by humans? The aim of

this interdisciplinary scholarly retreat is to bring together researchers from all fields working with the

intersection of AI and storytelling to reflect on and discuss this question.