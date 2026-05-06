Seminar "Methods, Storytelling, and Generative AI" - Aarhus University, October 6-9, 2026
Human-Machine Narration Seminar: "Methods, Storytelling, and Generative AI"
Aarhus University, Sandbjerg Estate, October 6-9, 2026
New practices of storytelling are emerging and existing ones are transformed with the popular uptake
of LLM-based chatbots across professional, public, and recreational settings. Today, LLM-infused
storytelling impacts all forms of textual practice: from art and creative writing to journalism, politics,
and public debate over marketing, SoMe, and influencer culture to everyday conversations, therapy,
and intimate interactions, to name a few. For scholars working with narratives, these developments
pose fundamental challenges, several of which revolve around questions of method: how do we study
narratives that are no longer authored, circulated, or experienced exclusively by humans? The aim of
this interdisciplinary scholarly retreat is to bring together researchers from all fields working with the
intersection of AI and storytelling to reflect on and discuss this question.