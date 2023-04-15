Imaginaires, n° 24 : "Holiday Poetics: Summer Leisure and the Narrative Arts"

When considering modern and contemporary summer holidays as a social phenomenon, there might be a temptation to read them solely as a buoyant ramification of late capitalist habits, a garish bourgeois mass entertainment institution as futile and platitudinous as can be, leading to acritical tourism, hypertrophied infrastructural developments, dishonestly overpriced meals, and cheesy events aiming at a shallow carefree amusement. The history and cultural role of this fundamental recurring experience is, however, much more complex and significative than this clichéd portrait might reveal, and its legal birth in the modern age is the result of paramount rights arduously claimed by the European working classes in the interwar period.

Holiday Poetics: An Introduction

David Pinho Barros

8-14

Part 1: Times in Brackets

Entre vacances et vacance. "Aujourd’hui" de Marie-Françoise Plissart

Jan Baetens

16-26

“Lavorare è vestire la terra”. Summer memories in Cesare Pavese’s "Feria d’agosto"

Valentina Monateri

27-47

Summertime: Time, Narrative and Queer Futures in Aciman’s "Call Me by Your Name"

Ann Catherine Hoag

48-66

"Les Estivants", des gens de passage

Christakis Christofi

67-86

Holidays on Ice: William Morris and Lavinia Greenlaw in Iceland

Alix Cazalet-Boudigues

87-108

Part 2: Spaces in Brackets

Ad Limine: Martin Parr’s Humans on the Beach. Re-empowering the English Seaside Resorts as Pop Culture

Silvia Pireddu

110-130

Summertime France as Ethno-Sociological Experiment

Finding the Extraordinary in the Ordinary in Jacques Rozier’s "Du côté d’Orouët" (1969)

Hugo Frey

131-147

The iconography of the summer vacation in Julie Delpy’s "Le Skylab" (2011)

Felicity Chaplin

148-162

L' apparition du tourisme dans l’espace alpin helvétique

Récits de voyage francophones (1760-1850)

Hélder Mendes Baião

163-183

The phenomenon of the Russian / Soviet dacha and the image of the izba in Andrei Tarkovsky’s movie "Mirror"

Polina Pavlikova

184-198

“Possibilities of a Pleasant Outing”: doing the don’ts in and about Florence in E. M. Forster’s "A Room with a View"

Cláudia Coimbra

199-216

