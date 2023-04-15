Imaginaires, n° 24 : "Holiday Poetics: Summer Leisure and the Narrative Arts"
When considering modern and contemporary summer holidays as a social phenomenon, there might be a temptation to read them solely as a buoyant ramification of late capitalist habits, a garish bourgeois mass entertainment institution as futile and platitudinous as can be, leading to acritical tourism, hypertrophied infrastructural developments, dishonestly overpriced meals, and cheesy events aiming at a shallow carefree amusement. The history and cultural role of this fundamental recurring experience is, however, much more complex and significative than this clichéd portrait might reveal, and its legal birth in the modern age is the result of paramount rights arduously claimed by the European working classes in the interwar period.
Holiday Poetics: An Introduction
David Pinho Barros
Part 1: Times in Brackets
Entre vacances et vacance. "Aujourd’hui" de Marie-Françoise Plissart
Jan Baetens
“Lavorare è vestire la terra”. Summer memories in Cesare Pavese’s "Feria d’agosto"
Valentina Monateri
Summertime: Time, Narrative and Queer Futures in Aciman’s "Call Me by Your Name"
Ann Catherine Hoag
"Les Estivants", des gens de passage
Christakis Christofi
Holidays on Ice: William Morris and Lavinia Greenlaw in Iceland
Alix Cazalet-Boudigues
Part 2: Spaces in Brackets
Ad Limine: Martin Parr’s Humans on the Beach. Re-empowering the English Seaside Resorts as Pop Culture
Silvia Pireddu
Summertime France as Ethno-Sociological Experiment
Finding the Extraordinary in the Ordinary in Jacques Rozier’s "Du côté d’Orouët" (1969)
Hugo Frey
The iconography of the summer vacation in Julie Delpy’s "Le Skylab" (2011)
Felicity Chaplin
L' apparition du tourisme dans l’espace alpin helvétique
Récits de voyage francophones (1760-1850)
Hélder Mendes Baião
The phenomenon of the Russian / Soviet dacha and the image of the izba in Andrei Tarkovsky’s movie "Mirror"
Polina Pavlikova
“Possibilities of a Pleasant Outing”: doing the don’ts in and about Florence in E. M. Forster’s "A Room with a View"
Cláudia Coimbra
