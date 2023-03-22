Virginia Woolf: For a Poetics & Politics of Intimacy (Saint-Étienne)

Thursday May 11th 2023



Room L 219, 2nd floor, Bâtiment des Forges

Campus Manufacture



9.00-9.30: Conference Opening



9.30-10.30: Keynote Christine Reynier (EMMA, Montpellier 3)

“Virginia Woolf’s Material Intimacies”

Chair: Floriane Reviron-Piégay



10.30-11.00: coffee break



The Politics of Intimacy and the Body

Chair: Elsa Högberg



11.00-11.30: Claire Davison (PRISMES EA 4398, Paris 3, Sorbonne Nouvelle)

“Habeas corpus? – ‘delicate and intimate questions’ of shame

in Three Guineas”



11.30-12.00: Adèle Cassigneul. (Unité de recherche « Cultures Anglo-Saxonnes » EA 801 Toulouse)

“The Personal is Political: Virginia Woolf’s Embodied Feminism”





12.00-12.30: Antoine Perret (Paris 3, Sorbonne Nouvelle)

“Virginia Woolf’s Wardrobe: From the Private ‘clothes complex’

to the Published ‘frock consciousness’”



Lunch 12.30-14.00



Narrating Intimacy

Chair: Christine Reynier



14.00-14.30: Laurent Mellet (CAS, Université de Toulouse Jean Jaurès)

“The Narrative Politics of Intimate Time in The Years”





14.30-15: Nina Eldridge (Université Bordeaux-Montaigne)

“Indirect Description: Narration & Ethical Representations of Intimacy in To the Lighthouse”



15.00-15.30: Adrien Chiroux (Université Catholique de Louvain)

“A Window on Intimacy: The Phantasmagorical Figure of the

‘Lady Writing’ in The Waves (1931)”



15.30-16.00: coffee break



The Secrecy of Intimacy

Chair: Marie Laniel



16.00-16.30: Xavier Le Brun (CIRPaLL, Université d’Angers)

“Interiority and Intimacy in ‘The Lady in the Looking-Glass’”



16.30-17.00: Anne-Marie Smith Di Biasio (Institut Catholique de Paris)

“‘We might all sit down and cry, she felt. But she did not know what for’; Woolf and the Intimacy of Not Knowing”



17.00-17.15: break



17.15-18.45: Panel around Recently Published Books

Chair: Anne Besnault



– Chantal Delourme (Université Paris-Nanterre), “Undoing Intimacy, an Ethical Issue”

– Maggie Humm (East London University), “Biofiction, Woolf, Talland House and Radical Woman: Gwen John & Rodin”

– Mark Hussey (Emeritus Prof. Pace University New York), “The ‘Purple Light’ of Sex: Clive Bell Reading Virginia Woolf”



Conference dinner



—



Friday May 12th 2023



Room L 219, 2nd floor, Bâtiment des Forges

Campus Manufacture



Intimacy Revisited

Chair: Anne-Marie Smith Di Biasio



9.00-9.30: Elizabeth Abel (University of California, Berkeley)

“The Aura of Intimacy: Virginia Woolf and Roland Barthes”



9.30-10.00: Marie Laniel (CORPUS, Université de Picardie-Jules Verne)

“Immersive Readings of Virginia Woolf’s Diaries and Fiction in To the River: A Journey Beneath the Surface (2011) by Olivia Laing”



10.00-10.30: Jane Goldman (University of Glasgow)

“Pethood’s Creative/Critical Intimacies: Canine Poetics and Doggy Intertexts between Virginia Woolf’s Flush: A Biography

and Eileen Myles’ Afterglow (A Dog Memoir)—a Rejoinder to Jack Halberstam”



10.30-10.45: coffee break



10.45-12.15: Two parallel sessions:



Session I: Intimacy and Gender (Room L 219)

Chair: Jane Goldman & Adèle Cassigneul



10.45-11.15: Nicolas Boileau (LERMA, Aix-Marseille Université)

“The Risk of Intimacy in Night and Day: Fancy, Couples

and the Heteronormative Norms”



11.15-11.45: Marlene Dirschauer (University of Hamburg)

“‘Nuptials in Darkness.’ Intertextual Intimacy in Virginia Woolf’s The Waves and Between the Acts”



11.45-12.15: Valérie Favre (Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne)

“Framing the Madwoman in the River: The Influence of Madness and Suicide on Virginia Woolf’s Critical and Cultural Heritage”



Session II: Interpreting/ Translating Woolf’s Intimacy (Room L 217)

Chair: Claire Davison



10.45-11.15: Catherine Delesalle-Nancey (IETT, Université de Lyon 3)

“The Art of Weaving as Poethics of Intimacy in Michael Cunningham’s Representation of Virginia Woolf in The Hours”



11.15-11.45: Sophie Levin (Washington University St Louis)

“Translation and Textual Intimacy: Virginia Woolf’s The Waves

and Marguerite Yourcenar’s Les Vagues”



11.45-12.15: Sandra Cheilan, (Paris Ouest- Nanterre)

« Woolf intime : portraits et visages de Woolf dans la

bande dessinée contemporaine »



12.15-13.45: lunch



13.45-14.45: Keynote Elsa Högberg (Uppsala University, Sweden)

“‘A pleasure in intimacy’: Virginia Woolf and the Potentialities

of the Intimate”

Chair: Elizabeth Abel



Woolf’s Intimacy through the Generic Lens



14.45-16.15: Panel on “Virginia Woolf’s Reading and Writing Notebooks”

Chair: Mark Hussey

– Frédérique Amselle ITEM/ CNRS, Université de Valenciennes

– Daniel Ferrer ITEM/ CNRS

– Monica Latham ITEM/CNRS/IDEA Université de Lorraine

– Anne-Laure Rigeade ITEM/ CNRS/ Université Paris-Est Créteil



16.15-16.30: coffee break



Artistic Intimacy

Chair: Maggie Humm



16.30-17.00: Nadia Fusini (École Normale Supérieure de Florence)

"Virginia Woolf, Bloomsbury: Inventing Life” (visio-conference)



17.00-17.30: Teresa Brus (Wroclaw University, Poland)

“Face to Face Encounters: Essayistic (Mis)Apprehension of the Other”



17.30-18.00: Kika Kyriakakou (University of Athens, Greece),

“Virginia Woolf’s Intimate Rooms, Sheds and Sheltered Gardens”

—



Scientific committee :

Elizabeth Abel (University of California, Berkeley)

Anne Béchard-Léauté (Jean Monnet, St Etienne)

Catherine Bernard (Paris-Cité)

Anne Besnault (Rouen)

Rachel Bowlby (University College London)

Adèle Cassigneul (Toulouse)

Rémi Digonnet (Jean Monnet, St Etienne)

Claire Davison (Sorbonne Nouvelle)

Chantal Delourme (Paris-Nanterre)

Nadia Fusini (École Normale Supérieure, Florence)

Maggie Humm (East London)

Mark Hussey (Pace University-New York)

Catherine Lanone (Sorbonne Nouvelle)

Marie Laniel (Picardie, Jules Verne)

Frédéric Regard (Paris-Sorbonne)

Floriane Reviron-Piégay (Jean Monnet, St Etienne)

Anne-Marie Smith-Di Biasio (Institut Catholique de Paris).