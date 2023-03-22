Virginia Woolf: For a Poetics & Politics of Intimacy (Saint-Étienne)
Thursday May 11th 2023
Room L 219, 2nd floor, Bâtiment des Forges
Campus Manufacture
9.00-9.30: Conference Opening
9.30-10.30: Keynote Christine Reynier (EMMA, Montpellier 3)
“Virginia Woolf’s Material Intimacies”
Chair: Floriane Reviron-Piégay
10.30-11.00: coffee break
The Politics of Intimacy and the Body
Chair: Elsa Högberg
11.00-11.30: Claire Davison (PRISMES EA 4398, Paris 3, Sorbonne Nouvelle)
“Habeas corpus? – ‘delicate and intimate questions’ of shame
in Three Guineas”
11.30-12.00: Adèle Cassigneul. (Unité de recherche « Cultures Anglo-Saxonnes » EA 801 Toulouse)
“The Personal is Political: Virginia Woolf’s Embodied Feminism”
12.00-12.30: Antoine Perret (Paris 3, Sorbonne Nouvelle)
“Virginia Woolf’s Wardrobe: From the Private ‘clothes complex’
to the Published ‘frock consciousness’”
Lunch 12.30-14.00
Narrating Intimacy
Chair: Christine Reynier
14.00-14.30: Laurent Mellet (CAS, Université de Toulouse Jean Jaurès)
“The Narrative Politics of Intimate Time in The Years”
14.30-15: Nina Eldridge (Université Bordeaux-Montaigne)
“Indirect Description: Narration & Ethical Representations of Intimacy in To the Lighthouse”
15.00-15.30: Adrien Chiroux (Université Catholique de Louvain)
“A Window on Intimacy: The Phantasmagorical Figure of the
‘Lady Writing’ in The Waves (1931)”
15.30-16.00: coffee break
The Secrecy of Intimacy
Chair: Marie Laniel
16.00-16.30: Xavier Le Brun (CIRPaLL, Université d’Angers)
“Interiority and Intimacy in ‘The Lady in the Looking-Glass’”
16.30-17.00: Anne-Marie Smith Di Biasio (Institut Catholique de Paris)
“‘We might all sit down and cry, she felt. But she did not know what for’; Woolf and the Intimacy of Not Knowing”
17.00-17.15: break
17.15-18.45: Panel around Recently Published Books
Chair: Anne Besnault
– Chantal Delourme (Université Paris-Nanterre), “Undoing Intimacy, an Ethical Issue”
– Maggie Humm (East London University), “Biofiction, Woolf, Talland House and Radical Woman: Gwen John & Rodin”
– Mark Hussey (Emeritus Prof. Pace University New York), “The ‘Purple Light’ of Sex: Clive Bell Reading Virginia Woolf”
Conference dinner
—
Friday May 12th 2023
Room L 219, 2nd floor, Bâtiment des Forges
Campus Manufacture
Intimacy Revisited
Chair: Anne-Marie Smith Di Biasio
9.00-9.30: Elizabeth Abel (University of California, Berkeley)
“The Aura of Intimacy: Virginia Woolf and Roland Barthes”
9.30-10.00: Marie Laniel (CORPUS, Université de Picardie-Jules Verne)
“Immersive Readings of Virginia Woolf’s Diaries and Fiction in To the River: A Journey Beneath the Surface (2011) by Olivia Laing”
10.00-10.30: Jane Goldman (University of Glasgow)
“Pethood’s Creative/Critical Intimacies: Canine Poetics and Doggy Intertexts between Virginia Woolf’s Flush: A Biography
and Eileen Myles’ Afterglow (A Dog Memoir)—a Rejoinder to Jack Halberstam”
10.30-10.45: coffee break
10.45-12.15: Two parallel sessions:
Session I: Intimacy and Gender (Room L 219)
Chair: Jane Goldman & Adèle Cassigneul
10.45-11.15: Nicolas Boileau (LERMA, Aix-Marseille Université)
“The Risk of Intimacy in Night and Day: Fancy, Couples
and the Heteronormative Norms”
11.15-11.45: Marlene Dirschauer (University of Hamburg)
“‘Nuptials in Darkness.’ Intertextual Intimacy in Virginia Woolf’s The Waves and Between the Acts”
11.45-12.15: Valérie Favre (Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne)
“Framing the Madwoman in the River: The Influence of Madness and Suicide on Virginia Woolf’s Critical and Cultural Heritage”
Session II: Interpreting/ Translating Woolf’s Intimacy (Room L 217)
Chair: Claire Davison
10.45-11.15: Catherine Delesalle-Nancey (IETT, Université de Lyon 3)
“The Art of Weaving as Poethics of Intimacy in Michael Cunningham’s Representation of Virginia Woolf in The Hours”
11.15-11.45: Sophie Levin (Washington University St Louis)
“Translation and Textual Intimacy: Virginia Woolf’s The Waves
and Marguerite Yourcenar’s Les Vagues”
11.45-12.15: Sandra Cheilan, (Paris Ouest- Nanterre)
« Woolf intime : portraits et visages de Woolf dans la
bande dessinée contemporaine »
12.15-13.45: lunch
13.45-14.45: Keynote Elsa Högberg (Uppsala University, Sweden)
“‘A pleasure in intimacy’: Virginia Woolf and the Potentialities
of the Intimate”
Chair: Elizabeth Abel
Woolf’s Intimacy through the Generic Lens
14.45-16.15: Panel on “Virginia Woolf’s Reading and Writing Notebooks”
Chair: Mark Hussey
– Frédérique Amselle ITEM/ CNRS, Université de Valenciennes
– Daniel Ferrer ITEM/ CNRS
– Monica Latham ITEM/CNRS/IDEA Université de Lorraine
– Anne-Laure Rigeade ITEM/ CNRS/ Université Paris-Est Créteil
16.15-16.30: coffee break
Artistic Intimacy
Chair: Maggie Humm
16.30-17.00: Nadia Fusini (École Normale Supérieure de Florence)
"Virginia Woolf, Bloomsbury: Inventing Life” (visio-conference)
17.00-17.30: Teresa Brus (Wroclaw University, Poland)
“Face to Face Encounters: Essayistic (Mis)Apprehension of the Other”
17.30-18.00: Kika Kyriakakou (University of Athens, Greece),
“Virginia Woolf’s Intimate Rooms, Sheds and Sheltered Gardens”
—
Scientific committee :
Elizabeth Abel (University of California, Berkeley)
Anne Béchard-Léauté (Jean Monnet, St Etienne)
Catherine Bernard (Paris-Cité)
Anne Besnault (Rouen)
Rachel Bowlby (University College London)
Adèle Cassigneul (Toulouse)
Rémi Digonnet (Jean Monnet, St Etienne)
Claire Davison (Sorbonne Nouvelle)
Chantal Delourme (Paris-Nanterre)
Nadia Fusini (École Normale Supérieure, Florence)
Maggie Humm (East London)
Mark Hussey (Pace University-New York)
Catherine Lanone (Sorbonne Nouvelle)
Marie Laniel (Picardie, Jules Verne)
Frédéric Regard (Paris-Sorbonne)
Floriane Reviron-Piégay (Jean Monnet, St Etienne)
Anne-Marie Smith-Di Biasio (Institut Catholique de Paris).