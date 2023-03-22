Agenda
Virginia Woolf: For a Poetics & Politics of Intimacy (Saint-Étienne)

  • À : Université Jean Monnet, Saint-Etienne
Publié le par Faculté des lettres - Université de Lausanne

Thursday May 11th 2023 
 
Room L 219, 2nd floor, Bâtiment des Forges

Campus Manufacture
  
9.00-9.30:  Conference Opening

9.30-10.30: Keynote Christine Reynier (EMMA, Montpellier 3) 
                    “Virginia Woolf’s Material Intimacies”
Chair: Floriane Reviron-Piégay

10.30-11.00: coffee break

The Politics of Intimacy and the Body 

Chair: Elsa Högberg

 11.00-11.30: Claire Davison (PRISMES EA 4398, Paris 3, Sorbonne Nouvelle) 
                      “Habeas corpus? – ‘delicate and intimate questions’ of shame 
                       in Three Guineas” 

11.30-12.00: Adèle Cassigneul. (Unité de recherche « Cultures Anglo-Saxonnes » EA 801 Toulouse)
                      “The Personal is Political: Virginia Woolf’s Embodied Feminism”
 

12.00-12.30: Antoine Perret (Paris 3, Sorbonne Nouvelle)
                      “Virginia Woolf’s Wardrobe: From the Private ‘clothes complex’ 
                       to the  Published ‘frock consciousness’”

Lunch 12.30-14.00

Narrating Intimacy

Chair: Christine Reynier

14.00-14.30: Laurent Mellet (CAS, Université de Toulouse Jean Jaurès)
                       “The Narrative Politics of Intimate Time in The Years


14.30-15: Nina Eldridge (Université Bordeaux-Montaigne)
                “Indirect Description: Narration & Ethical Representations of Intimacy in To the Lighthouse” 

15.00-15.30: Adrien Chiroux (Université Catholique de Louvain)
                      “A Window on Intimacy: The Phantasmagorical Figure of the 
                      ‘Lady Writing’ in The Waves (1931)” 

15.30-16.00: coffee break

The Secrecy of Intimacy 
Chair: Marie Laniel

16.00-16.30: Xavier Le Brun (CIRPaLL, Université d’Angers)
                      “Interiority and Intimacy in ‘The Lady in the Looking-Glass’”

16.30-17.00: Anne-Marie Smith Di Biasio (Institut Catholique de Paris)
                      “‘We might all sit down and cry, she felt. But she did not know what for’; Woolf and the Intimacy of Not Knowing”

17.00-17.15: break 

17.15-18.45: Panel around Recently Published Books 
Chair: Anne Besnault

– Chantal Delourme (Université Paris-Nanterre), “Undoing Intimacy, an Ethical Issue”
– Maggie Humm (East London University), “Biofiction, Woolf, Talland House and Radical Woman: Gwen John & Rodin
– Mark Hussey (Emeritus Prof. Pace University New York), “The ‘Purple Light’ of Sex: Clive Bell Reading Virginia Woolf”
      
Conference dinner
              


Friday May 12th 2023

Room L 219, 2nd floor, Bâtiment des Forges

Campus Manufacture
 
Intimacy Revisited

Chair: Anne-Marie Smith Di Biasio

9.00-9.30: Elizabeth Abel (University of California, Berkeley)
                   “The Aura of Intimacy: Virginia Woolf and Roland Barthes” 

9.30-10.00: Marie Laniel (CORPUS, Université de Picardie-Jules Verne)
                     “Immersive Readings of Virginia Woolf’s Diaries and Fiction in To the River: A Journey Beneath the Surface (2011) by Olivia Laing”

10.00-10.30: Jane Goldman (University of Glasgow)
                       “Pethood’s Creative/Critical Intimacies: Canine Poetics and Doggy Intertexts between Virginia         Woolf’s Flush: A Biography 
                        and Eileen Myles’ Afterglow (A Dog Memoir)—a Rejoinder to Jack Halberstam”

10.30-10.45: coffee break

10.45-12.15: Two parallel sessions:

Session I: Intimacy and Gender (Room L 219)

Chair: Jane Goldman & Adèle Cassigneul

10.45-11.15: Nicolas Boileau (LERMA, Aix-Marseille Université) 
                      “The Risk of Intimacy in Night and Day: Fancy, Couples 
                      and the Heteronormative Norms”

11.15-11.45: Marlene Dirschauer (University of Hamburg)
                     “‘Nuptials in Darkness.’ Intertextual Intimacy in Virginia Woolf’s The Waves and Between the Acts


11.45-12.15: Valérie Favre (Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne)
                      “Framing the Madwoman in the River: The Influence of Madness and Suicide on Virginia Woolf’s Critical and Cultural Heritage”

Session II: Interpreting/ Translating Woolf’s Intimacy (Room L 217)

Chair: Claire Davison

 10.45-11.15: Catherine Delesalle-Nancey (IETT, Université de Lyon 3)
                       “The Art of Weaving as Poethics of Intimacy in Michael Cunningham’s Representation of Virginia Woolf in The Hours

11.15-11.45: Sophie Levin (Washington University St Louis)
                     “Translation and Textual Intimacy: Virginia Woolf’s The Waves 
                      and Marguerite Yourcenar’s Les Vagues” 

11.45-12.15: Sandra Cheilan, (Paris Ouest- Nanterre) 
                      « Woolf intime : portraits et visages de Woolf dans la 
                      bande dessinée contemporaine »

12.15-13.45: lunch

13.45-14.45: Keynote Elsa Högberg (Uppsala University, Sweden) 
                        “‘A pleasure in intimacy’: Virginia Woolf and the Potentialities 
                        of the Intimate”
Chair: Elizabeth Abel

Woolf’s Intimacy through the Generic Lens

14.45-16.15: Panel on “Virginia Woolf’s Reading and Writing Notebooks”

Chair: Mark Hussey
– Frédérique Amselle ITEM/ CNRS, Université de Valenciennes
– Daniel Ferrer ITEM/ CNRS
– Monica Latham ITEM/CNRS/IDEA Université de Lorraine
– Anne-Laure Rigeade ITEM/ CNRS/ Université Paris-Est Créteil

16.15-16.30: coffee break

Artistic Intimacy

Chair: Maggie Humm

16.30-17.00: Nadia Fusini (École Normale Supérieure de Florence)
                      "Virginia Woolf, Bloomsbury: Inventing Life” (visio-conference)

17.00-17.30: Teresa Brus (Wroclaw University, Poland)
                      “Face to Face Encounters: Essayistic (Mis)Apprehension of the Other”

17.30-18.00: Kika Kyriakakou (University of Athens, Greece),
                      “Virginia Woolf’s Intimate Rooms, Sheds and Sheltered Gardens”



Scientific committee :

Elizabeth Abel (University of California, Berkeley)
Anne Béchard-Léauté (Jean Monnet, St Etienne)
Catherine Bernard (Paris-Cité)
Anne Besnault (Rouen)
Rachel Bowlby (University College London)
Adèle Cassigneul (Toulouse)
Rémi Digonnet (Jean Monnet, St Etienne)
Claire Davison (Sorbonne Nouvelle)
Chantal Delourme (Paris-Nanterre)
Nadia Fusini (École Normale Supérieure, Florence)
Maggie Humm (East London)
Mark Hussey (Pace University-New York)
Catherine Lanone (Sorbonne Nouvelle)
Marie Laniel (Picardie, Jules Verne)
Frédéric Regard (Paris-Sorbonne)
Floriane Reviron-Piégay (Jean Monnet, St Etienne)
Anne-Marie Smith-Di Biasio (Institut Catholique de Paris).